Hampton Roads Closures on Water Crossings and Interstates
The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) continues its efforts to maintain and enhance transportation infrastructure throughout the Hampton Roads region. This week, motorists can expect a series of scheduled closures affecting interstates, ramps, primary roads, and major bridge crossings. To assist travelers in planning their routes and minimizing delays, a summary of the most significant upcoming closures is provided below.
Bridges and Tunnels:
Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, I-64:
- Single-lane closures westbound Sunday, Nov. 23, to Monday, Nov. 24, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.
Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel (I-664):
- Alternating, single-lane closures in both directions Monday, Nov. 24, to Tuesday, Nov. 25, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
James River Bridge (Route 17):
- Single-lane closures southbound Monday, Nov. 24, to Tuesday, Nov. 25, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Before hitting the road, consider using VDOT’s free 511 Virginia traffic tools, or the free 511-integrated Waze GPS app, to check for the most up-to-date road and travel conditions. VDOT’s 511Virginia website and mobile app offer information about construction, traffic, incidents, and congestion, as well as access to traffic cameras, weather-related impacts, and more.