HAMPTON ROADS CLOSURES ON WATER CROSSINGS, INTERSTATES AND OTHER NOTABLE DETOURS

By: VDOT Hampton Roads

Scheduled closures are subject to change based on weather conditions and other factors.

﻿For information on the many other lane closures necessary for maintenance and construction throughout Hampton Roads, visit 511Virginia.org, download the 511VA smartphone app, or dial 511.

Bridges & Tunnels:

Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, I-64:

· Single-lane closures eastbound July 11 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Mobile, single-lane closures westbound July 13 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel, I-664:

· Alternating, single-lane closures in both directions July 9-13 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Alternating, mobile, single-lane closures in both directions July 11 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Berkley Bridge, I-264:

· Single-lane closure on I-464 northbound July 10-13 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

James River Bridge, Route 17:

· Single-lane closures southbound July 10 and July 12-13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

﻿HRBT Expansion Project:

· For lane closures and project updates related to the HRBT Expansion Project, visit HRBTExpansion.org.

﻿Elizabeth River Tunnels (Downtown/Midtown Tunnels):

· Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for maintenance schedules on the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (U.S. 58) and MLK Expressway (Route 164).

I-64, Southside Widening, High Rise Bridge Expansion:

· For additional information about lane closures and other project impacts, visit http://64highrise.org/news_and_traffic_alerts/lane_closures.asp.

I-64, Hampton Roads Express Lanes:

For additional information about Hampton Roads Express Lanes closures and traffic impacts, visit https://64expresslanes.org/traffic_alerts/traffic_alerts.asp.

Hampton:

· Long-term, continuous single-lane closure on I-64 west, reducing travel lanes from three to two lanes between Woodland Road (exit 267) and Rip Rap Road starting as early as Sunday, July 9 at 10 p.m. Click here for the full traffic alert: https://conta.cc/3PJCIz8

Norfolk, Reversible Roadway:

· Full closure in both directions July 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.