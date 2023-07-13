HAMPTON ROADS CLOSURES ON WATER CROSSINGS, INTERSTATES AND OTHER NOTABLE DETOURS
By: VDOT Hampton Roads
Scheduled closures are subject to change based on weather conditions and other factors.
For information on the many other lane closures necessary for maintenance and construction throughout Hampton Roads, visit 511Virginia.org, download the 511VA smartphone app, or dial 511.
Bridges & Tunnels:
Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, I-64:
· Single-lane closures eastbound July 11 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
· Mobile, single-lane closures westbound July 13 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel, I-664:
· Alternating, single-lane closures in both directions July 9-13 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
· Alternating, mobile, single-lane closures in both directions July 11 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Berkley Bridge, I-264:
· Single-lane closure on I-464 northbound July 10-13 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
James River Bridge, Route 17:
· Single-lane closures southbound July 10 and July 12-13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
HRBT Expansion Project:
· For lane closures and project updates related to the HRBT Expansion Project, visit HRBTExpansion.org.
Elizabeth River Tunnels (Downtown/Midtown Tunnels):
· Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for maintenance schedules on the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (U.S. 58) and MLK Expressway (Route 164).
I-64, Southside Widening, High Rise Bridge Expansion:
· For additional information about lane closures and other project impacts, visit http://64highrise.org/news_and_traffic_alerts/lane_closures.asp.
I-64, Hampton Roads Express Lanes:
For additional information about Hampton Roads Express Lanes closures and traffic impacts, visit https://64expresslanes.org/traffic_alerts/traffic_alerts.asp.
Hampton:
· Long-term, continuous single-lane closure on I-64 west, reducing travel lanes from three to two lanes between Woodland Road (exit 267) and Rip Rap Road starting as early as Sunday, July 9 at 10 p.m. Click here for the full traffic alert: https://conta.cc/3PJCIz8
Norfolk, Reversible Roadway:
· Full closure in both directions July 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.