HAMPTON ROADS CLOSURES ON WATER CROSSINGS, INTERSTATES AND OTHER NOTABLE DETOURS

NOTE: This list covers full closures of interstates, ramps, bridges and primary roads, and lane closures at the bridge-tunnels and the Berkley, Coleman, High Rise and James River bridges.

*Scheduled closures are subject to change based on weather conditions.*

For information on the many other lane closures necessary for maintenance and construction throughout Hampton Roads, visit 511Virginia.org, download the 511VA smartphone app, or dial 511.

Bridges & Tunnels:

Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, I-64:

· Alternating, single-lane closures westbound on May 18-21 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Single-lane closures eastbound on May 19-21 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel, I-664:

· Alternating, mobile, single-lane closures northbound on May 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Berkley Bridge, I-264:

· Alternating, mobile, single-lane closures in both directions on May 18 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64 Widening Project, York County:

· Single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Route 199 Lightfoot exit (exit 234) to Route 199/Humelsine Parkway (exit 242) May 17-21, starting as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Traffic shift scheduled to begin overnight starting as early as May 19, on I-64 east between Route 199/Newman Road (exit 234) and Route 143/Capitol Landing Road (exit 238).

· A consecutive, long-term lane closure under traffic signal control on Colonial Parkway at the I-64 overpass continues.

· A consecutive, long-term full ramp closure on Route 143 Merrimac Trail north to I-64 west continues. Traffic will follow detour signage in place directing motorists to the Route 143 south on-ramp to I-64 west during the closure.

﻿I-64 Southside Widening, High Rise Bridge Expansion:

· Full closure of the exit 292 ramp to Route-17/Elizabeth City from I-64 west on May 17 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Alternating, single-lane closures on I-64 in both directions between South Military Highway (exit 281) and Greenbrier Parkway (exit 289):

· May 18-21, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· May 22, from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

· May 23, from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m.

· May 24, from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m.

I-64 Express Lanes:

· Full closure of I-64 Express Lanes in both directions on:

· May 18 from 9-11:30 a.m.

· May 20 from midnight to 3 a.m.

· May 20-21 from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.

I-64, Norfolk/Virginia Beach:

· A slow roll with brief stoppages on I-64 in both directions from Indian River Road (exit 286) to Virginia Beach Blvd on May 20-21 from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m.

I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements Project, Norfolk/Virginia Beach:

· Alternating, double-lane closures on I-264 east from Newtown Road (exit 15) to Witchduck Road (exit 16) on May 17-21 starting as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Single-lane closure on I-264 east from Newtown Road (exit 15) to Witchduck Road (exit 16) on May 18-19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

· Single-lane closure on I-264 east from Newtown Road (exit 15) to Witchduck Road (exit 16) on May 17-21 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Ongoing closure with detour of southbound Newtown Road at the I-264 interchange. More information is available here: https://conta.cc/2xb166Q

I-264, Norfolk:

· Intermittent stoppages on May 20-21 from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m.:

· I-264 east off-ramp to I-64 west (outside set) (exit 14B)

· I-264 east off-ramp to I-64 west (inside set) (exit 14C)

· Single-lane closure on I-264 west off-ramp to I-64 west (exit 14C) on May 20-21 from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. with brief intermittent stoppages.

Elizabeth River Tunnels (Downtown/Midtown tunnels):

Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for maintenance schedules on the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (U.S. 58) and MLK Expressway (Route 164).

HRBT Expansion Project:

For future lane closures and project updates related to the HRBT Expansion Project, visit HRBTExpansion.org.