HAMPTON ROADS CLOSURES ON WATER CROSSINGS, INTERSTATES AND OTHER NOTABLE DETOURS

For the week of May 31 to June 6

NOTE: This list covers full closures of interstates, ramps, bridges and primary roads, and lane closures at the bridge-tunnels and the Berkley, Coleman, High Rise and James River bridges.

*Scheduled closures are subject to change based on weather conditions.*

For information on the many other lane closures necessary for maintenance and construction throughout Hampton Roads, visit 511Virginia.org, download the 511VA smartphone app, or dial 511.

Bridges & Tunnels:

Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, I-64:

· Alternating, single-lane closures eastbound on June 1-4 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel, I-664:

Alternating, single-lane closures northbound on June 1-4 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Alternating, mobile, single-lane closures northbound on June 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

James River Bridge, Route 17:

· Single-lane closure southbound on June 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-64 Widening Segment III Project, York County:

· Single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Route 199 Lightfoot exit (exit 234) to Route 199/Humelsine Parkway (exit 242) May 31-June 4, starting as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m..

· Lane closures under flagger control on Lakeshead Drive at the I-64 overpass on June 1 and 4, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

· Lane closures under flagger control on Rochambeau Drive west of Route 199/Newman Road (exit 234) on June 1-5, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· Lane closures under flagger control on Fenton Mill Road east of Route 199/Newman Road (exit 234) on June 1-5, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· A consecutive, long-term lane closure under traffic signal control on Colonial Parkway at the I-64 overpass continues.

· A consecutive, long-term full ramp closure on Route 143 Merrimac Trail north to I-64 west continues. Traffic will follow detour signage in place directing motorists to the Route 143 south on-ramp to I-64 west during the closure.

I-64 Southside Widening, High Rise Bridge Expansion:

· Alternating, single-lane closures on I-64 in both directions between South Military Highway (exit 281) and Greenbrier Parkway (exit 289):

· June 1-4, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· June 5, from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

· June 6, from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m

· June 7, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Overnight detour on southbound Military Highway under the I-64 overpass, June 1-30, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. For more information, view project traffic alerts: http://64highrise.org/news_and_traffic_alerts/lane_closures.asp

I-64 Express Lanes:

· Full ramp closures on I-64 on June 1-4, starting as early as 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.:

· Off-ramp to Mercury Boulevard/James River Bridge (exit 263A)

· On-ramp to I-64 east from Mercury Boulevard

· Off-ramp to eastbound Armistead Avenue/LaSalle Avenue (exit 265A)

· Off-ramp to westbound Armistead Avenue/LaSalle Avenue (exit 265B)

I-64, Norfolk/Virginia Beach:

· A slow roll with brief stoppages on I-64 in both directions from Indian River Road (exit 286) to Virginia Beach Boulevard on June 2-3 from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m.

I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements Project, Norfolk/Virginia Beach:

· Alternating, double-lane closures on I-264 east from Newtown Road (exit 15) to Witchduck Road (exit 16) on June 1-4 starting as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Single-lane closure on I-264 east collector-distributor lanes (outside set) from Newtown Road (exit 15) to Witchduck Road (exit 16) on June 1-4 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Single-lane closure on I-264 west from Witchduck Road (exit 16) to Newtown Road (exit 15) on May 31 through June 5 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Ongoing closure with detour of southbound Newtown Road at the I-264 interchange. More information is available here: https://conta.cc/2xb166Q.

I-264, Norfolk:

· Intermittent stoppages on June 2-3 from 11 p.m to 3 a.m.:

· I-264 east off-ramp to I-64 west (outside set) (exit 14B)

· I-264 east off-ramp to I-64 west (inside set) (exit 14C)

· Single-lane closure on I-264 west off-ramp to I-64 west (exit 14C) on June 2-3 from 11 p.m to 3 a.m. with brief intermittent stoppages.

Other Notable Closures:

Route 17, York County:

· Alternating, double-lane closures with brief stoppages in both directions on Route 17 (George Washington Memorial Highway) in vicinity of Lakeside Drive from June 2 at 9 a.m. to June 6 at 3 p.m.

Elizabeth River Tunnels (Downtown/Midtown tunnels):

Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for maintenance schedules on the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (U.S. 58) and MLK Expressway (Route 164).

HRBT Expansion Project:

For future lane closures and project updates related to the HRBT Expansion Project, visit HRBTExpansion.org.