HAMPTON ROADS CLOSURES ON WATER CROSSINGS, INTERSTATES AND OTHER NOTABLE DETOURS

For the week of June 7-13

NOTE: This list covers full closures of interstates, ramps, bridges and primary roads, and lane closures at the bridge-tunnels and the Berkley, Coleman, High Rise and James River bridges.

*Scheduled closures are subject to change based on weather conditions and other factors.*

For information on the many other lane closures necessary for maintenance and construction throughout Hampton Roads, visit 511Virginia.org, download the 511VA smartphone app, or dial 511.

Bridges & Tunnels:

Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, I-64:

· Single-lane closure eastbound on June 9 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Single-lane closure westbound on June 11 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

HRBT Expansion Project:

· For lane closures and project updates related to the HRBT Expansion Project, visit HRBTExpansion.org.

Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel, I-664:

· Single-lane closures southbound on June 7-8 and June 10-11 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Single-lane closures northbound on June 8-10 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Berkley Bridge, I-264:

· Full closure of the on-ramp from Market Street to I-264 west on June 11 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

I-64 Widening Segment III Project, York County:

· Single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Route 199 Lightfoot exit (exit 234) to Route 199/Humelsine Parkway (exit 242) June 7-11, starting as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m..

· Lane closures under flagger control on Lakeshead Drive at the I-64 overpass intermittently throughout the week of June 8-12, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

· Lane closures under flagger control on Rochambeau Drive west of Route 199/Newman Road (exit 234) on June 8-12, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· A consecutive, long-term lane closure under traffic signal control on Colonial Parkway at the I-64 overpass continues.

· A consecutive, long-term full ramp closure on Route 143 Merrimac Trail north to I-64 west continues. Traffic will follow detour signage in place directing motorists to the Route 143 south on-ramp to I-64 west during the closure.

I-64 Southside Widening, High Rise Bridge Expansion:

· Alternating, single-lane closures on I-64 in both directions between South Military Highway (exit 297) and Greenbrier Parkway (exit 289):

· June 8-11, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· June 12, from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

· June 13, from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m.

· June 14, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Full closure of the I-64 west off-ramp to Great Bridge Boulevard/Route 17/Elizabeth City (exit 292A) on June 9-10 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Full closure of the I-64 east on-ramp from S. Military Highway (exit 31B) on June 8 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Overnight detour on southbound Military Highway under the I-64 overpass, June 1-30, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. For more information, view project traffic alerts: http://64highrise.org/news_and_traffic_alerts/lane_closures.asp.

I-64 Express Lanes:

· Full closure of I-64 Express Lanes in both directions on June 8 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements Project, Norfolk/Virginia Beach:

· Alternating, mobile lane closures on I-64 east from Twin Bridges to I-264 on June 7 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Alternating, double-lane closures on I-264 east from Newtown Road (exit 15) to Witchduck Road (exit 16) on June 7-11, starting as early as 7 p.m.

· Single-lane closure on I-264 west from Witchduck Road (exit 16) to Newtown Road (exit 15) on June 7-12 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Single-lane closure on the I-264 west off-ramp to Witchduck Road (exit 16) on June 9-10 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Ongoing closure with detour of southbound Newtown Road at the I-264 interchange. More information is available here: https://conta.cc/2xb166Q.

Other Notable Closures:

Laskin Road Widening and Bridge Replacement Project — City of Virginia Beach

· Traffic shift on eastbound Laskin Road from east of the Linkhorn Bay Bridge to east of Red Robin Road, starting as early as the week of June 8. Click here for the full traffic alert: https://conta.cc/36U9p4n

Elizabeth River Tunnels (Downtown/Midtown tunnels):

﻿Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for maintenance schedules on the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (U.S. 58) and MLK Expressway (Route 164).