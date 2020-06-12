HAMPTON ROADS CLOSURES ON WATER CROSSINGS, INTERSTATES AND OTHER NOTABLE DETOURS

For the week of June 14-20

NOTE: This list covers full closures of interstates, ramps, bridges and primary roads, and lane closures at the bridge-tunnels and the Berkley, Coleman, High Rise and James River bridges.

*Scheduled closures are subject to change based on weather conditions and other factors.*

Bridges & Tunnels:

Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, I-64:

· Single-lane closure eastbound on June 15-16 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Single-lane closure westbound on June 14-18 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

HRBT Expansion Project:

· For lane closures and project updates related to the HRBT Expansion Project, visit HRBTExpansion.org.

Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel, I-664:

· Single-lane closures southbound on June 17-18 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64 Widening Segment III Project, York County:

· Single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Route 199 Lightfoot exit (exit 234) to Route 199/Humelsine Parkway (exit 242) June 14-18, starting as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Brief, intermittent stoppages on I-64 west between Colonial Parkway and Route 143/Camp Peary (exit 238) June 17-18, starting after midnight each night.

· Lane closures under flagger control on Lakeshead Drive at the I-64 overpass June 16, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

· A consecutive, long-term lane closure under traffic signal control on Colonial Parkway at the I-64 overpass continues.

· A consecutive, long-term full ramp closure on Route 143 Merrimac Trail north to I-64 west continues. Traffic will follow detour signage in place directing motorists to the Route 143 south on-ramp to I-64 west during the closure.

I-64 Southside Widening, High Rise Bridge Expansion:

· Alternating, single-lane closures on I-64 in both directions between South Military Highway (exit 297) and Greenbrier Parkway (exit 289):

· June 15-18, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· June 19, from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

· June 20, from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m.

· June 21, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Overnight detour on southbound Military Highway under the I-64 overpass, June 1-30, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. For more information, https://conta.cc/2MazG4P

· Continuous detour on Shell Road at the I-64 overpass, June 15 to Aug. 24. For more information, https://conta.cc/3dIUIna

· For a full list of project traffic alerts: http://64highrise.org/news_and_traffic_alerts/lane_closures.asp

I-64, Newport News:

· Full ramp closures on I-64 on June 18-19 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.:

· I-64 west off-ramp to Mercury Boulevard/James River Bridge (exit 263A)

· On-ramp to I-64 east from Mercury Boulevard

I-64 Express Lanes:

· Full closure of I-64 Express Lanes in both directions on June 15-16 from 9-11:30 a.m.

I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements Project, Norfolk/Virginia Beach:

· Nightly detours on South Witchduck Road northbound at the I-264 interchange, Click here for the full traffic alert: conta.cc/2XY7Jm4

· Ongoing closure with detour of southbound Newtown Road at the I-264 interchange. Click here for the full traffic alert: conta.cc/2xb166Q

· Alternating, single-lane closure on I-264 west from Witchduck Road (exit 16) to Newtown Road (exit 15) on June 15-19 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Alternating, double-lane closures on I-264 east from Newtown Road (exit 15) to Witchduck Road (exit 16) on June 14-18 starting as early as 7 p.m.

Other Notable Closures

Laskin Road Widening and Bridge Replacement Project – City of Virginia Beach

· Traffic shift on eastbound Laskin Road from east of the Linkhorn Bay Bridge to east of Red Robin Road, starting as early as the week of June 15. Click here for the full traffic alert: https://conta.cc/36U9p4n

Elizabeth River Tunnels (Downtown/Midtown tunnels):

﻿Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for maintenance schedules on the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (U.S. 58) and MLK Expressway (Route 164). (***AND scroll to the DriveERT Traffic Alerts provided on this email***)