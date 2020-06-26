HAMPTON ROADS CLOSURES ON WATER CROSSINGS, INTERSTATES AND OTHER NOTABLE DETOURS

For the week of June 28 to July 4

NOTE: This list covers full closures of interstates, ramps, bridges and primary roads, and lane closures at the bridge-tunnels and the Berkley, Coleman, High Rise and James River bridges.

*Scheduled closures are subject to change based on weather conditions and other factors.*

For information on the many other lane closures necessary for maintenance and construction throughout Hampton Roads, visit 511Virginia.org, download the 511VA smartphone app, or dial 511.

Bridges & Tunnels:

Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, I-64:

Alternating, single-lane closures westbound from June 29 to July 1 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

HRBT Expansion Project:

For lane closures and project updates related to the HRBT Expansion Project, visit HRBTExpansion.org.

Berkley Bridge, I-264:

Alternating, mobile, single-lane closures in both directions on June 30 from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

I-64 Widening Segment III Project, York County:

Single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Route 199 Lightfoot exit (exit 234) to Route 199/Humelsine Parkway (exit 242) June 28-July 2, starting as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

A consecutive, long-term lane closure under traffic signal control on Colonial Parkway at the I-64 overpass continues.

A consecutive, long-term full ramp closure on Route 143 Merrimac Trail north to I-64 west continues. Traffic will follow detour signage in place directing motorists to the Route 143 south on-ramp to I-64 west during the closure.

I-64 Southside Widening, High Rise Bridge Expansion:



Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 in both directions between South Military Highway (exit 297) and Greenbrier Parkway (exit 289) on June 28 through July 2 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full closure of the on-ramp to I-64 eastbound from northbound George Washington Highway on June 28 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full closure of off-ramp from I-64 east to George Washington Highway (exit 296B) on June 28 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Overnight detour on southbound Military Highway under the I-64 overpass, June 1-30 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. For more information, conta.cc/2MazG4P

Continuous detour on Shell Road at the I-64 overpass, June 15 to Aug. 24. For more information, conta.cc/3dIUIna

For a full list of on-going traffic impacts and lane closures, visit the project traffic alerts page: 64highrise.org/news_and_traffic_alerts/lane_closures.asp

I-64 Express Lanes:

Full closure of I-64 Express Lanes in both directions on June 29 from 9-11 a.m.

I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements Project, Norfolk/Virginia Beach:

Nightly detours on South Witchduck Road northbound at the I-264 interchange, Click here for the full traffic alert: conta.cc/2XY7Jm4

Narrowing of the off-ramp from I-264 east to Witchduck Road (exit 16) on June 26-27 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., with the left turn at the exit closed during this time.

Ongoing closure with detour of southbound Newtown Road at the I-264 interchange. Closure extended through late August. Click here for the full traffic alert: conta.cc/2xb166Q

Alternating, single-lane closure on I-264 west from Witchduck Road (exit 16) to Newtown Road (exit 15) on June 28 through July 1 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Alternating, double-lane closures on I-264 east from Newtown Road (exit 15) to Witchduck Road (exit 16) on June 28 through July 1 starting as early as 7 p.m. through 5 a.m.

Single-lane closure of the off-ramp from I-264 west to Witchduck Road (exit 16) on June 28 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Other Notable Closures:

Laskin Road Widening and Bridge Replacement Project – City of Virginia Beach:

Single-lane closures on eastbound Laskin Road between Republic Road and Fremac Drive in the City of Virginia Beach beginning the week of June 22, weekly from Monday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 1 p.m. the following day. Click here for the full traffic alert: conta.cc/30NyYD7

﻿Elizabeth River Tunnels (Downtown/Midtown tunnels):

﻿Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for maintenance schedules on the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (U.S. 58) and MLK Expressway (Route 164).