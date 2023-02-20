HAMPTON ROADS CLOSURES ON WATER CROSSINGS, INTERSTATES AND OTHER NOTABLE DETOURS

NOTE: This list covers full closures of interstates, ramps, bridges and primary roads, and lane closures at the bridge-tunnels and the Berkley, Coleman, High Rise and James River bridges. *Scheduled closures are subject to change based on weather conditions and other factors.* ﻿For information on the many other lane closures necessary for maintenance and construction throughout Hampton Roads, visit 511Virginia.org, download the 511VA smartphone app, or dial 511. Bridges & Tunnels: Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, I-64:· Mobile, single-lane closure eastbound Feb. 21 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.· Single-lane closures westbound Feb. 21-23 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel, I-664:· Alternating, single-lane closures in both directions Feb. 19-20 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.· Alternating, mobile, single-lane closures southbound Feb. 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.· Alternating, single-lane closures southbound Feb. 25 from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., including brief intermittent stoppages starting at 11:59 p.m. High Rise Bridge, I-64:· Single-lane closure eastbound Feb. 21-22 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Berkley Bridge, I-264:· Alternating, mobile, single-lane closures eastbound Feb.20-22 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. HRBT Expansion Project:· For lane closures and project updates related to the HRBT Expansion Project, visit HRBTExpansion.org. ﻿Elizabeth River Tunnels (Downtown/Midtown Tunnels): · Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for maintenance schedules on the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (U.S. 58) and MLK Expressway (Route 164).