HAMPTON ROADS CLOSURES ON WATER CROSSINGS, INTERSTATES AND OTHER NOTABLE DETOURS

For the week of Feb. 19-25
NOTE: This list covers full closures of interstates, ramps, bridges and primary roads, and lane closures at the bridge-tunnels and the Berkley, Coleman, High Rise and James River bridges. *Scheduled closures are subject to change based on weather conditions and other factors.* ﻿For information on the many other lane closures necessary for maintenance and construction throughout Hampton Roads, visit 511Virginia.org, download the 511VA smartphone app, or dial 511. Bridges & Tunnels: Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, I-64:·     Mobile, single-lane closure eastbound Feb. 21 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.·     Single-lane closures westbound Feb. 21-23 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel, I-664:·     Alternating, single-lane closures in both directions Feb. 19-20 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.·     Alternating, mobile, single-lane closures southbound Feb. 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.·     Alternating, single-lane closures southbound Feb. 25 from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., including brief intermittent stoppages starting at 11:59 p.m. High Rise Bridge, I-64:·     Single-lane closure eastbound Feb. 21-22 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Berkley Bridge, I-264:·     Alternating, mobile, single-lane closures eastbound Feb.20-22 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. HRBT Expansion Project:·     For lane closures and project updates related to the HRBT Expansion Project, visit HRBTExpansion.org﻿Elizabeth River Tunnels (Downtown/Midtown Tunnels): ·     Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for maintenance schedules on the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (U.S. 58) and MLK Expressway (Route 164).
I-64, Southside Widening, High Rise Bridge Expansion:·     For additional information about lane closures and other project impacts, visit http://64highrise.org/news_and_traffic_alerts/lane_closures.asp.  I-64, Express Lanes: ·     Full closure in both directions:·     Feb. 18 from 4-9 a.m. ·     Feb. 21 from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. I-64, Norfolk:·     Double-lane closures on I-64 west near Chesapeake Boulevard (exit 278) Feb. 23 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., including brief, intermittent stoppages starting at 11:59 p.m.

