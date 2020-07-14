HAMPTON ROADS CLOSURES ON WATER CROSSINGS, INTERSTATES AND OTHER NOTABLE DETOURS For the week of July 12-18

NOTE: This list covers full closures of interstates, ramps, bridges and primary roads, and lane closures at the bridge-tunnels and the Berkley, Coleman, High Rise and James River bridges.

*Scheduled closures are subject to change based on weather conditions and other factors.*

For information on the many other lane closures necessary for maintenance and construction throughout Hampton Roads, visit 511Virginia.org, download the 511VA smartphone app, or dial 511.

Bridges & Tunnels:

Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, I-64:

· Alternating, single-lane closures on I-64 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.:

· westbound on July 13-16

· eastbound on July 14

HRBT Expansion Project:

· For lane closures and project updates related to the HRBT Expansion Project, visit HRBTExpansion.org.

Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel, I-664:

· Alternating, mobile, single-lane closures northbound on July 14 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Berkley Bridge, I-264:

· Single-lane closure westbound on July 12 from 9-10:15 p.m.

Elizabeth River Tunnels (Downtown/Midtown tunnels):

· Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for maintenance schedules on the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (U.S. 58) and MLK Expressway (Route 164).

I-64 Widening Segment III Project, York County:

· Single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Route 199 Lightfoot exit (exit 234) to Route 199/Humelsine Parkway (exit 242) July 12-16, starting as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Brief, intermittent stoppages on I-64 east between Colonial Parkway and Route 199/Humelsine Parkway (exit 242) July 13-14, starting after midnight each night.

· A consecutive, long-term lane closure under traffic signal control on Colonial Parkway at the I-64 overpass continues.

· A consecutive, long-term full ramp closure on Route 143 Merrimac Trail north to I-64 west continues. Traffic will follow detour signage in place directing motorists to the Route 143 south on-ramp to I-64 west during the closure.

I-64 Southside Widening, High Rise Bridge Expansion:

For a full list of on-going traffic impacts and lane closures, visit the project traffic alerts page: 64highrise.org/news_and_traffic_alerts/lane_closures.asp

· Alternating, single-lane closures on I-64 in both directions between South Military Highway (exit 297) and Greenbrier Parkway (exit 289):

· July 13-16, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· July 17, from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

· July 18, from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m.

· July 19, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Continuous detour on Shell Road at the I-64 overpass through Aug. 24. For more information, conta.cc/3dIUIna

· Full closure of I-64, first of westbound then of eastbound, near the Great Bridge Boulevard overpass, (between exits 292 and 291B) and of the Great Bridge Boulevard overpass starting as early as July 11. Click here for the full traffic alert: conta.cc/2ZjwOtU

I-64, Denbigh Boulevard Bridge Replacement Project, Newport News:

· Multi-lane closures with brief, intermittent stoppages lasting up to 20 minutes each on I-64 in both directions near the Denbigh Boulevard overpass July 11-12, starting as early as 9 p.m. until as late as 7 a.m. the following morning.

· Full overnight closures on Denbigh Boulevard in both directions between Pocahontas Drive and Millwood Drive, July 11, from 9 p.m. until as late as 7 a.m. the following morning.

I-64 Express Lanes:

· Full closure of I-64 Express Lanes in both directions on July 13 from 9-11:30 a.m.

I-64, Chesapeake

· Full closure of the off-ramp from I-64 westbound to I-464 north (exit 291A) on July 10 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements Project, Norfolk/Virginia Beach:

· Full closure of I-264 nightly, first of westbound then of eastbound, between Newtown Road (exit 15) and Witchduck Road (exit 16) starting as early as July 11. Click here for the full traffic alert: conta.cc/2ZfWLJx

· Alternating, double-lane closures on I-264 eastbound from Newtown Road (exit 15) to Witchduck Road (exit 16) on July 12-16 starting as early as 7 p.m. through 5 a.m.

· Alternating, single-lane closure on I-264 westbound from Witchduck Road (exit 16) to Newtown Road (exit 15) on July 12-17 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Other Notable Closures:

Laskin Road Widening and Bridge Replacement Project – City of Virginia Beach:

· Single-lane closures on eastbound Laskin Road between Republic Road and Fremac Drive in the City of Virginia Beach, weekly from Monday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 1 p.m. the following day. Click here for the full traffic alert: conta.cc/30NyYD7

· Lane closures with intermittent stoppages at the Laskin Road intersection with First Colonial Road, starting as early as 7 a.m. on July 12. Click here for the full traffic alert: conta.cc/2ZX0SKZ