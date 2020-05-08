HAMPTON ROADS CLOSURES ON WATER CROSSINGS, INTERSTATES AND OTHER NOTABLE DETOURS

For the week of May 10-16

NOTE: This list covers full closures of interstates, ramps, bridges and primary roads, and lane closures at the bridge-tunnels and the Berkley, Coleman, High Rise and James River bridges.

*Scheduled closures are subject to change based on weather conditions.*

﻿For information on the many other lane closures necessary for maintenance and construction throughout Hampton Roads, visit 511Virginia.org, download the 511VA smartphone app, or dial 511.

Bridges & Tunnels:

Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, I-64:

· Alternating, single-lane closures westbound on May 11-14 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

James River Bridge, Route 17:

· Alternating, single-lane closures northbound on May 10 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

High Rise Bridge, I-64:

· Single-lane closure eastbound on May 14 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Berkley Bridge, I-264:

· Single-lane closures eastbound on May 12-14 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

I-64 Widening Project, York County:

· Single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Route 199 Lightfoot exit (exit 234) to Route 199/Humelsine Parkway (exit 242) May 10-14, starting as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Traffic shift scheduled to begin overnight starting as early as May 12, on I-64 west between Route 199/Humelsine Parkway (exit 242) and Colonial Parkway.

· A consecutive, long-term lane closure under traffic signal control on Colonial Parkway at the I-64 overpass continues.

· A consecutive, long-term full ramp closure on Route 143 Merrimac Trail north to I-64 west continues. Traffic will follow detour signage in place directing motorists to the Route 143 south on-ramp to I-64 west during the closure.

﻿I-64 Southside Widening, High Rise Bridge Expansion:

· Alternating, single-lane closures on I-64 in both directions between South Military Highway (exit 281) and Greenbrier Parkway (exit 289):

· May 11-14

· I-64 westbound from 6:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· I-64 eastbound from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· May 15, from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

· May 16, from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m.

· May 17, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64 Express Lanes:

· Full closure of I-64 Express Lanes in both directions on May 13 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

I-64, Hampton:

· Full ramp closures on I-64 west May 11-14, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.:

· Off-ramp to eastbound Armistead Avenue/LaSalle Avenue (exit 265A)

· Off-ramp to westbound Armistead Avenue/LaSalle Avenue (exit 265B)

I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements Project, Norfolk/Virginia Beach:

· Alternating, double-lane closures on I-264 east from Newtown Road (exit 15) to Witchduck Road (exit 16) on May 10-14 starting as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Single-lane closure on I-264 east collector-distributor road (outside set) from Newtown Road (exit 15) to Witchduck Road (exit 16) on May 10-14 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Single-lane closures on I-264 west at Witchduck Road (exit 16) on May 11-15 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

· Single-lane closure on I-264 west from Witchduck Road (exit 16) to Newtown Road (exit 15) on May 10-15 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Ongoing closure with detour of southbound Newtown Road at the I-264 interchange. More information is available here: https://conta.cc/2xb166Q

Elizabeth River Tunnels (Downtown/Midtown tunnels):

﻿Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for maintenance schedules on the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (U.S. 58) and MLK Expressway (Route 164).

HRBT Expansion Project:

For future lane closures and project updates related to the HRBT Expansion Project, visit HRBTExpansion.org.