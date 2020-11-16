HAMPTON ROADS CLOSURES ON WATER CROSSINGS, INTERSTATES AND OTHER NOTABLEDETOURS

For the week of Nov. 15-21

NOTE: This list covers full closures of interstates, ramps, bridges and

primary roads, and lane closures at the bridge-tunnels and the Berkley,

Coleman, High Rise and James River bridges.

*Scheduled closures are subject to change based on weather conditions and

other factors.*

For information on the many other lane closures necessary for maintenance

and construction throughout Hampton Roads, visit 511Virginia.org

Bridges & Tunnels:

Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel, I-664:

· Single-lane closures southbound on Nov. 16-19 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Alternating, mobile, single-lane closures northbound Nov. 17-18 from

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

﻿High Rise Bridge, I-64:

· Intermittent bridge openings lasting up to 20 minutes each in both

directions on Nov. 16-18 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

James River Bridge, Route 17:

· Mobile, single-lane closures southbound on Nov. 16-19 from 9 a.m. to

3 p.m.

George P. Coleman Bridge, Route 17:

· Mobile, single-lane closures in both directions on Nov. 16-19 at 9

a.m. to 3 p.m.

HRBT Expansion Project:

· For lane closures and project updates related to the HRBT Expansion

Project, visit

HRBTExpansion.org

I-64 Widening Segment III Project, York County:

· Single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Route 199/Lightfoot

(exit 234) to Route 199/Humelsine Parkway (exit 242) Nov. 15-19, starting

as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Traffic shift and brief, intermittent stoppages scheduled overnight

starting as early as Nov. 15, on I-64 west at the Lakeshead Drive and

Colonial Parkway overpass bridges.

Lane closures under flagger control on Lakeshead Drive at the I-64

overpass Nov. 18-19, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· A consecutive, long-term full ramp closure and diversion on the

existing Route 199 west on-ramp to I-64 west in Lightfoot continues.

Westbound traffic on Route 199 follow detour signage in place directing

motorists to a new temporary median crossover to access the Route 199 east

on-ramp to I-64 west during the closure.

· A consecutive, long-term lane closure under traffic signal control

on Colonial Parkway at the I-64 overpass continues.

· A consecutive, long-term full ramp closure on Route 143 Merrimac

Trail north to I-64 west continues. Traffic will follow detour signage in

place directing motorists to the Route 143 south on-ramp to I-64 west

during the closure.

I-64, Southside Widening, High Rise Bridge Expansion:

· For a full list of on-going traffic impacts and lane closures, visit

the project traffic alerts page

Alternating, single-lane closures on I-64 in both directions between

South Military Highway (exit 297) and Greenbrier Parkway (exit 289):

· Nov. 16-19, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Nov. 20, from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

· Nov. 21, from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m.

· Nov. 22, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Full closure of the off-ramp from I-64 east to George Washington

Highway (exit 296A) on Nov. 16 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64, Express Lanes:

· Full closure of I-64 Express Lanes in both directions on:

· Nov. 15-19, from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.

· Nov. 16, from 9-11:30 a.m.

· Nov. 21-22, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

I-664, Newport News:

· Intermittent full closures of various ramps on I-664 north on Nov.

13-15 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Off-ramp to Roanoke Avenue (exit 4)

· On-ramp from Chestnut Avenue to I-664 north

· Off-ramp to Aberdeen Road (exit 3)

· On-ramp from Aberdeen Road to I-664 north

· Off-ramp to Power Plant Parkway / Powhatan Parkway (exit 2)

· On-ramp from Power Plant Parkway to I-664 north

I-64 / I-264 Interchange Improvements Project, Norfolk/Virginia Beach:

· Alternating, multi-lane closures in both directions of I-264 from

Newtown Road (exit 15) to Witchduck Road (exit 16) on Nov. 15-20 from 7

p.m. to 5 a.m., with more than two lanes closed no earlier than 9 p.m.

· Single-lane closure on I-64 east at the I-264 interchange on Nov.

15-20 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-264, Norfolk:

· Full closure of I-264 west between Tidewater Drive and City Hall

Avenue on Nov. 15-18 from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m.

· Full closure of the off-ramp from I-264 west to City Hall Avenue

(exit 10) on Nov. 15-17 from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.

· Full closure of the on-ramp from Tidewater Drive to I-264 west on

Nov. 18-19 from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.

I-95, Emporia:

· Brief, intermittent stoppages lasting 20 minutes on I-95 in both

directions near Emporia on Nov. 17 from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

· Brief, intermittent stoppages lasting 20 minutes on Route 58 in both

directions near I-95 interchange on Nov. 17 from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

· Intermittent full closure of the on-ramps to I-95 in both directions

from Route 58 on Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Intermittent full closure of the off-ramps from I-95 in both

directions to Route 58 (exit 11) on Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.