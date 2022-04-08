Hampton Roads Has An Additional Area Code: 948

In 2020, the State Corporation Commission (SCC) announced a new area code would be added to the Hampton Roads region as phone numbers in the 757 area code are being exhausted. The new 948 area code will serve the same geographic region as the current 757 area code, and beginning Saturday, April 9, Hampton Roads residents will have to use all 10-digits of the phone number (three-digit area code plus the seven-digit telephone number) to place a local call. Important facts for residents to know about the upcoming 948 area code addition include:﻿Your current telephone number, including current area code, will not change.If you seek new phone service on and after May 9, 2022, you may be assigned a phone number with the 948 area code.Local calls made with just 7-digits will not be connected.You will need to dial the area code plus telephone number for all local calls, including calls within the same area code.You can still dial just 3-digits to reach 911, 811, 511, 311, and 211. Residents should ensure all services including safety and security equipment are updated or reprogrammed to dial the area code plus telephone number for all calls in the 757. This includes alarms, elevator services, medical alert devices, and security systems. Please contact your service provider if you are not sure whether your equipment needs to be reprogrammed to accommodate the upcoming changes to 10-digit dialing. For more information, please visit the SCC’s website, or contact your local telephone service provider.