Attention citizens of:

The Cities of Chesapeake, Franklin, Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk,

Portsmouth, Poquoson, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, and Williamsburg.

The Counties of Isle of Wight, James City, Southampton, Surry and York.

The Towns of Boykins, Branchville, Capron, Courtland, Ivor, Newsoms,

Smithfield, Windsor, Surry and Dendron

NOTICE OF Virtual PUBLIC MEETING

HAMPTON ROADS HAZARD MITIGATION PLAN UPDATE

Share your local knowledge and thoughts on the

Hampton Roads Hazard Mitigation Plan update process.

Public Zoom Meeting, April 20, 2021, 6 pm: click here to register

Take the Public Survey: click here

or scan QR code

For More Information Visit: https://www.hrpdcva.gov/departments/emergency-management/hampton-roads-hazard-mitigation-plan Or Contact: HRPDC Emergency Management Department (757) 420-8300

The HRPDC will strive to provide reasonable accommodations and services for persons who require special assistance to participate in this public involvement opportunity. Contact John Sadler, Regional Emergency Management Administrator at (757) 420-8300 for more information.