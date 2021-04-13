Hampton Roads Hazard Mitigation Plan Update
Attention citizens of:
The Cities of Chesapeake, Franklin, Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk,
Portsmouth, Poquoson, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, and Williamsburg.
The Counties of Isle of Wight, James City, Southampton, Surry and York.
The Towns of Boykins, Branchville, Capron, Courtland, Ivor, Newsoms,
Smithfield, Windsor, Surry and Dendron
NOTICE OF Virtual PUBLIC MEETING
HAMPTON ROADS HAZARD MITIGATION PLAN UPDATE
Share your local knowledge and thoughts on the
Hampton Roads Hazard Mitigation Plan update process.
Public Zoom Meeting, April 20, 2021, 6 pm: click here to register
Take the Public Survey: click here
or scan QR code
For More Information Visit: https://www.hrpdcva.gov/departments/emergency-management/hampton-roads-hazard-mitigation-plan Or Contact: HRPDC Emergency Management Department (757) 420-8300
The HRPDC will strive to provide reasonable accommodations and services for persons who require special assistance to participate in this public involvement opportunity. Contact John Sadler, Regional Emergency Management Administrator at (757) 420-8300 for more information.