Hampton Roads Health Center to Host 16th Annual Fair

Portsmouth, VA – In recognition of National Health Center Week (August 3-9), Hampton Roads Community Health Center will host its 16th Annual Health Fair on Saturday, Aug. 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Barbara L. Willis Wellness Center, 1541 High Street, Portsmouth. Our theme this year is “Gratitude and Future Vision,” which celebrates our commitment to a healthier future.

The 16th Annual Health Fair will feature vendors, community and health resources, entertainment including a bounce house, face painting and deejay, food, free bookbags and school supplies, prizes and more. Children’s physicals, children’s dental screenings and children’s immunizations will be offered on-site. Pre-registration will not be required but will be accepted. Registration will also begin prior to the start of the event.

Every August, the National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC) sponsors National Health Center Week (NHCW) to celebrate and increase awareness of America’s nearly 1,500 Community Health Centers (CHCs). National Health Center Week is an opportunity to highlight the commitment and passion of Community Health Center staff, board members, and supporters who make it possible to provide quality, comprehensive healthcare services to more than 32.5 million patients across nearly 16,000 communities annually.

Hampton Roads Community Health Center provides comprehensive medical, behavioral health, and dental care for all ages. As a federally-qualified outpatient primary care practice, HRCHC has been serving the Hampton Roads community, including the uninsured and underinsured, since 1995.