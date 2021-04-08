Hampton Roads Mayors to Address Youth Violence During Virtual Forum

Newport News Mayor McKinley Price is participating in an online Mayors’ Forum on Monday, April 12 at 7 p.m. The virtual event is being hosted by Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck in honor of the start of national Youth Violence Prevention Week. Other participants include Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer, Chesapeake Mayor Rick West and Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover.

The mayors will be joined by Anthony Smith, executive director of Cities United, a national network focused on eliminating violence in American cities related to Black men and youth. The group will discuss the impact of youth violence in the region and ways to prevent crime. Topics include addressing root issues in society, what cities are doing now, the efforts of nonprofits and partner agencies, and opportunities for mentorship and volunteer engagement. The forum will air on the Hampton’s Facebook page as a live event, and people are encouraged to watch and interact. After comments from all participants and a discussion on key topics, mayors will address questions from the community. While Newport News will share the feed on our city social media page, questions should be posted on the Hampton Facebook page. National Youth Violence Prevention Week was founded by the Students Against Violence Everywhere (SAVE) Promise Club, an initiative of Sandy Hook Promise. Throughout the week, discussions are held to highlight ways to promote meaningful student involvement, education and service opportunities in efforts to provide safer environments for youth. Join with others around the country to unite and lift up youth who work to make their schools and neighborhoods safer. Learn more by visiting the National Youth Violence Prevention Week website.