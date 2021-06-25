Hampton Roads Mayors to Hold Second Forum on June 28th

Hampton Roads Mayors to Discuss Violence, Public Safety

in Facebook Live Forum on Monday, June 28th

Hampton Roads mayors will continue their discussion on public safety with a Mayor’s Forum on Monday, June 28th, at 7 p.m. on Facebook Live. Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover will participate in this second Forum which will be hosted by Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck. The first Mayors’ Forum was held on April 12th.

In addition to Mayor Glover, Newport News Mayor McKinley Price, Chesapeake Mayor Rick West, Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander, and Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer have confirmed that they will attend. Suffolk Mayor Mike Duman, who attended the Forum in April, is unable to attend on Monday.