Hampton Roads Messenger features virtual event: Meet the Author Series

The Hampton Roads Messenger is hosting the virtual Meet the Author Series on Saturday, Dec 12, 2020, to showcase local authors.

The event will feature writers from Hampton Roads, Va. Each author will speak on their genre of books and read excerpts from them. They will also be able to give insight into the writing process and the hardships and triumphs they endured on their journey.

Authors on this panel will present their books, which can be great reads while home during the pandemic. One of the authors who will be on the panel is Deborah Frye, from Virginia Beach, VA. Mrs. Frye specializes in helping people deal with grief. She writes books for adults, young adults, and children, including the children’s book What About Me? I’m Sad Too.

During this time many people around the world, both young and old, are suffering from the loss of loved ones. “2020 has been a year of grief. Don’t miss the good in this year. We need to know we’re not by ourselves and how to get over certain things,” said Frye. Mrs. Frye’s book Grieving Under Grace can help people who are suffering.

Kimberly Bright is another featured author who writes to inspire and uplift in her book called “You Were Not Created To Live This Way”. Through her words, she will inspire readers to “face fears one faith step at a time.” Ms. Bright calls the beautiful city of Portsmouth, VA home.

Dr. Vanessa Owens will also read an excerpt from her book He Did it Once and He’ll Do It Again. This is a “how to book” about having faith.

The featured books will allow readers to be inspired and the authors will share information on how these uplifting books can be purchased.

During the holiday season, while experiencing a pandemic, people have so much more time on their hands. Now is the perfect time to support black authors by purchasing these books as Christmas gifts.

Register for the Meet the Author Series for free at authorseries.eventbrite.com.