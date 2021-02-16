Hampton Roads Planning District Commission Schedules Virtual Town Hall Meeting for Joint Land Use Study Public Input

(The Hampton Roads Region-February 16, 2021) – The Portsmouth and Chesapeake Joint Land Use Study (JLUS) is a joint effort between Portsmouth, Chesapeake, the Hampton Roads Planning District Commission, and several U.S. Navy installations in South Hampton Roads. The public is invited to learn and comment on the findings to date, during a virtual Town Hall Meeting Tuesday, March 2, at noon. Register now at http://bit.ly/2O52EY6. Navy facilities in Portsmouth and Chesapeake face several impacts from the surrounding communities, including transportation impacts such as congestion, existing and planned capital improvements, facility access, gate security, and rail operations. Other impacts include storm water management, waterway management, land use conflicts, and residential, commercial, and industrial encroachments. The Joint Land Use Study (JLUS) is a cooperative process among the Cities of Chesapeake and Portsmouth, the Commonwealth of Virginia, as well as several Navy installations in South Hampton Roads: St. Juliens Creek Annex; Naval Medical Center Portsmouth; Norfolk Naval Shipyard; Craney Island Fuel Depot. Plans are taking shape. The Hampton Roads Planning District Commission (HRPDC) is the primary project sponsor. For more information, visit the project website at http://bit.ly/2O52EY6 or contact the project manager, Ben McFarlane at 757-420-8300, BMcFarlane@hrpdcva.gov.