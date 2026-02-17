Hampton Roads Transit Hosts System Optimization Meeting

NORFOLK, Va. – Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) is inviting the public to pop-up events and open houses to learn about its draft System Optimization Plan, a comprehensive initiative to better align service with available resources to deliver a more reliable transit network.



The System Optimization Plan (SOP) explores how HRT can put its limited resources to their best use by reducing low-ridership local bus service and redeploying assets to routes with high ridership demand.



The SOP is designed to increase ridership by allocating service where it is most needed, improve reliability by better matching schedules to bus operator and vehicle availability, and make the system more cost effective.

“For two years now, we have been working with the six cities we serve to review our system, which hasn’t changed much in 25 years,” said William E. Harrell, President and CEO. “As a partner in the success of Hampton Roads and a responsible steward of public funds, HRT is taking steps to ensure a reliable regional transit network in the future while minimizing the impact on our customers.”

Upcoming events in the first half of March will provide an overview of changes that will result in more frequent and dependable service, improving connections across the region.

The draft SOP proposes eliminating or modifying low-performing or duplicative routes, while redeploying those assets to routes with high ridership demand. HRT will also add up to 10 new zones for its OnDemand Ridesharing service, providing wait times of 15 minutes or less in areas where fixed-route service is eliminated.

One benefit of the plan is to increase the number of regional backbone routes to 13, providing 330,000 more people with access to 15-minute or better service. New stops will be installed at key locations. Under the plan, fewer than 1 percent of current customers will lose access to transit.

The SOP is scheduled to be implemented in phases starting in May 2027 following approval from HRT’s Commission and implementation planning.

Pop-up events with HRT staff will be held on the day prior to each open house:

Chesapeake: Monday, March 2, 6-9 a.m., Robert Hall Transfer Center, Robert Hall Blvd.

Open Houses