Hampton Roads Transit is Ready with Free Transit for Weekend Events

NORFOLK, Va. – Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) is prepared to help move thousands of people expected during events June 19-22 that include Juneteenth, Sail250 Virginia, Harborfest and the Portsmouth Seawall Festival.



As previously announced, HRT will offer free transit on all modes of travel on Friday, June 19, in commemoration of Juneteenth and in support of the Parade of Sail. Then, on Saturday, June 20 and Sunday, June 21, in partnership with the cities of Norfolk and Portsmouth, free travel will be available on the Tide light rail and Elizabeth River Ferry.



As a new option, the ferry will also be free on Monday, June 22, the last full day to visit tall ships and military vessels celebrating the nation’s 250th anniversary.



Free fares for Juneteenth



Riding HRT buses, light rail, ferry, VB Wave trolley, Paratransit and OnDemand Ridesharing will be free on June 19 in commemoration of Juneteenth. While Juneteenth is a holiday, HRT buses will run on weekday schedules. Light rail and ferry will operate on expanded service in support of Sail250 Virginia.



Juneteenth is one of four fare-free days offered by HRT throughout the year. Election Day in November, Transit Equity Day in February and Earth Day every April are the other days that Hampton Roads residents can try transit at no cost.



Free light rail and ferry



HRT, a Commemorative Partner of VA250 – the Virginia American Revolution 250 Commission, is offering free service on the Tide light rail and Elizabeth River Ferry on June 20 and 21 to accommodate demand for Sail250 Virginia. Free shuttle buses will be staged in support of light rail operations if ridership exceeds light rail’s capacity in both directions. Regular bus routes on these days will be subject to fares. The light rail will operate as follows:



Friday, June 19

5:12 a.m. to 10 a.m. (15-minute service)

10 a.m. to 12 a.m. (10-minute service)

Saturday, June 20

5:12 a.m. to 7 p.m. (15-minute service)

7 p.m. to 12 a.m. (10-minute service)

Sunday, June 21

10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. (regular, 15-minute service)

Extra service will be provided as needed.



Additional ferry service and hours



The Elizabeth River Ferry will operate all weekend with extra boats:

Friday, June 19: Continuous service between 5:35 a.m. and 12:15 a.m., with extra ferries added at 10:15 a.m. and 4 p.m. through the fireworks show. Expect service delays during Parade of Sail.



Continuous service between 5:35 a.m. and 12:15 a.m., with extra ferries added at 10:15 a.m. and 4 p.m. through the fireworks show. Expect service delays during Parade of Sail. Saturday, June 20: Continuous service between 10 a.m.-11:30 p.m., with extra ferries added at noon, 4 p.m. and after fireworks show.



Continuous service between 10 a.m.-11:30 p.m., with extra ferries added at noon, 4 p.m. and after fireworks show. Sunday, June 21: Continuous service between 10 a.m.-11:45 p.m., with additional ferries between 11:40 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and noon- 6 p.m.



Continuous service between 10 a.m.-11:45 p.m., with additional ferries between 11:40 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and noon- 6 p.m. Monday, June 22: The ferry will operate on a regular summer schedule with service every 30 minutes, though additional boats are available if needed.

Times are subject to change based on crowds.



Park for free at 4 park-and-ride lots



Light rail customers can park for free at four park-and-ride lots at these stations to avoid downtown vehicle congestion and limited parking:

Newtown Road Station (Newtown Road and Kempsville Road).

(Newtown Road and Kempsville Road). Military Highway Station (Curlew Drive and Corporate Boulevard).

(Curlew Drive and Corporate Boulevard). Ballentine/Broad Creek Station (Ballentine Boulevard and I-264).

(Ballentine Boulevard and I-264). EVMC/Fort Norfolk Station (Lot 6 and Lot 19 gates will be open from 6 p.m. Friday, June 19, through midnight Sunday, June 21).

Schedule and fares



All fares are free on June 19 for all modes of transit. Fares are free for light rail and ferry only on June 20 and 21. Fares are free only on the ferry on June 22. Otherwise, fares are $2 one way or $4.50 to ride all day, and youth are free with a paying adult. Plan and pay in advance on the GoMobile app. Each fare-paying adult will need their own virtual fare card in the GoMobile app.