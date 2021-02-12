Hampton Sheriff`s Office Drive Through Career Fair- Saturday, March 6th from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Bethel High School

The Hampton Sheriff`s Office is looking to fill multiple positions thru a drive through career fair on Saturday, March 6th from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Bethel High School- Parking lot at 1067 Big Bethel Rd, Hampton, VA 23666. This process affords the applicants to learn about our career opportunities.



Please reference the below flyer for more details regarding the event.



We are asking for your support by sharing this information with the community.