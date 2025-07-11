Hampton U Student wins Hearst Award for Norfolk Flood Story

HAMPTON, Va. — Prior to her graduation, in a powerful intersection of investigative journalism and community storytelling, pirate Morgan Norris ‘25 was awarded ninth place in the prestigious Hearst Journalism Awards’ Explanatory Reporting Competition for her haunting yet deeply human report, “Norfolk Underwater: Lost Time.”

Selected from a competitive field of 93 entries representing 58 universities, Norris’s achievement marks a milestone not only for her personal journey but also for Hampton University’s growing legacy in national and international journalism circles.

Published by WHOV-TV, Norris’s multimedia story explores the profound and disproportionate effects of rising sea levels on Norfolk’s Black communities—where history, memory, and time are slowly washing away. Through stirring interviews, historical insight, and a quiet urgency, she brings attention to how climate change, urban development, and environmental neglect intersect with race and place.

“My story answers the ‘why’ behind the exclusion of low-income communities from flood plans,” Norris said. “The answer of this ‘why’ is rooted in the history of redlining and a cost-benefit analysis that, to communities on the southside, feels unfair.”

Her work stood alongside entries from some of the country’s most elite journalism schools, including the University of Florida, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and Syracuse University. Judges included top editors from The Star Tribune and Callaway Climate Insights.

Norris’s recognition comes with a Hearst Award certificate, cementing her as a standout voice in explanatory journalism. More importantly, her storytelling adds a necessary HBCU perspective to the national dialogue around environmental justice.

A Voice Shaped by Legacy

As a student of Hampton University’s Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications, Norris credits her professors, newsroom mentors, and the institution’s mission of truth and service for shaping her voice.

“Ever since I heard the phrase ‘Except as our lives do the singing,’ it truly fit my Hampton experience,” said Norris. “My educators gave me the courage and technique to lay the groundwork for a great portfolio that allowed me to receive all my accolades.”

Her award-winning report reflects this ethos, offering not just facts but a sense of reverence for the lives and legacies at stake.

A Rising Tide of Black Storytelling

Norris’s achievement adds to a growing movement of young Black journalists using digital platforms to reclaim narratives and drive accountability. Her story, which combined on-the-ground reporting with strong visuals and community engagement, exemplifies how HBCU journalists are reshaping the future of media—anchored in lived experience and cultural nuance.

President Darrell K. Williams, a staunch advocate for elevating Hampton’s presence in national conversations, praised Norris’s achievement:

“Morgan Norris exemplifies the excellence, determination, and creativity that defines Hampton University. She not only reported a story—she honored a community and challenged us all to look deeper.”

As she embarks on the next chapter of her journalism journey, Norris leaves behind more than a certificate. She leaves a model for what it means to tell the truth with care—and to amplify the voices the world too often overlooks.

Continuing to Push the Narrative

In addition to her Hearst recognition, Norris was selected as a 2025 Pulitzer Center Reporting Fellow, joining a prestigious cohort of student journalists from across the country. Her research allowed her to spend two weeks in Seoul — the world’s plastic surgery capital — to investigate how beauty standards shape skin lightening practices and perceptions of identity.

“I’m going into this with a mission to inform, not just report,” said Norris. “There’s power in helping people see themselves through a lens that is accurate and respectful—but still makes all parties think.”

With the confidence built through her Hampton experience, she sees herself not only as a journalist — but as a global voice for thoughtful, transformative storytelling.

“Hampton taught me that the way I tell stories matters beyond the campus walls,” said Norris. “Once I believed it, the university kept pouring into me in ways I could’ve never imagined.”

Her story is still unfolding — and the Pirate Nation will be watching with pride as one of its own steps onto the global stage.