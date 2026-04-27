Hampton University Issues Statement After White House Dinner Incident

Hampton University is aware of the incident at last night’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner, where our Dean of the Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications and two members of our student community were in attendance in anticipation of being recognized for exceptional work as emerging industry professionals.

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner is one of the most prestigious gatherings in American journalism, bringing together journalists, educators, students, and leaders from across the aisle. For students, it offers an invaluable opportunity to witness the profession at the highest level.

The safety of our faculty, staff and students is our top priority. We are grateful they are safe and are in close contact with their Hampton family and loved ones to provide support.

The Student Counseling Center (SCC) remains available to provide mental health support to students. The SCC can be reached at 757-727-5617.

Hampton WellNest is available to provide mental health services to Hampton University faculty and staff. Hampton WellNest can be reached at 757-728-4644.

We remain committed to the well-being of our Hampton family.