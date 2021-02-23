Hampton University Alumna, Ruth E. Carter, to Receive Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Feb. 25

HAMPTON, Va. (Feb. 23, 2021) – Ruth E. Carter, Hampton University alumna and Academy Award-winning costume designer, is getting her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Originally announced in June of 2019, Carter will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame via a virtual star ceremony on February 25, at 2:30 pm (EST). Oprah Winfrey and Eddie Murphy will serve as guest speakers during the ceremony.

“Many congratulations to Ruth Carter on this outstanding recognition. We could not be more proud of her accomplishments and success. Hampton University is honored to be part of Ruth’s journey. Her star continues to be the brightest in Hollywood,” said Hampton University President, Dr. William R. Harvey.

After the announcement from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce in 2019, Carter shared a public statement on her Twitter account: “All the stars are closer! Especially those on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! I raise my star, thankful for my life, to embrace the people who know my journey and are very proud of me and my work. And now that history is made, I raise my star as I am forever grateful!” Carter stated.

Carter won the Oscar in the Best Costume Design category for her work in the 2018 film, “Marvel’s Black Panther,” at the 91st Academy Awards in February. Carter’s win made her the first African-American to win in the Costume Design category and it was the first-ever Oscar for Marvel Studios. Carter is the first African-American costume designer to be nominated for an Academy Award. Carter received nominations for Best Costume Design for Spike Lee’s “Malcolm X” in 1993 and Steven Spielberg’s “Amistad” in 1998. She is also the costuming force behind movies such as “School Daze,” “Love & Basketball,” “Lee Daniels’ The Butler,” “Selma,” “Dolemite Is My Name,” and the upcoming “Coming 2 America.”

Carter is the second Costume Designer to be honored with a Star, following Edith Head who was honored in 1960 when the Walk of Fame was created. Although the ceremony will be virtual the star will be in place at 6800 Hollywood Boulevard

Majoring in Theatre Arts at Hampton, Carter has worked in the entertainment industry for over three decades. Her unparalleled ability to develop an authentic story through costume and character has made her one of the most sought-after and renowned costume designers today.

Carter also served as the keynote speaker at Hampton University’s 148th Commencement Ceremony in 2018.

The event will be live-streamed exclusively on the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce’s social media platforms including www.walkoffame.com, www.instagram.com/hwdwalkoffame/ and https://www.youtube.com/user/HwdWalkofFame







