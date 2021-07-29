Hampton University Alumna, Whitney Bronson, To Intern with the San Francisco 49ers for the 2021-2022 NFL Season

HAMPTON, Va. (July 29, 2021) – Hampton University alumna and Cincinnati, Ohio native, Whitney Bronson will intern with the San Francisco 49ers for the 2021-2022 NFL season. As a 2020 graduate from the Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications, Bronson is a sports writer with a passion for storytelling.

“We are extraordinarily proud of this young lady. She is a great example of the type of students we produce here at our ‘Home by the Sea.’ We look forward to the continued success of Ms. Bronson in her future endeavors,” said Hampton University President, Dr. William R. Harvey.

Bronson will intern as a Corporate Communications Specialist with the 49ers where she will take on the roles of writing press releases, press clips, working with media contacts, writing biographies, and working with the press on game days. She will also work with the 49ers’ foundations on initiatives.

Along with her internship, Bronson is also obtaining her Master’s Degree in Sports Management from the University of Georgia.

During her tenure at Hampton University, Bronson was a Rhoden Fellow with ESPN’s The Undefeated, a community engagement and communications intern with the National Park Service, and an intern for the Virginia Beach with Max Media/ESPN 94.1.

Her postgraduate internships included:

Beats by Dre – Sports Editorial Content Creator

FOX Sports

Forbes – Forbes Fellow for Business Journalism

San Francisco 49ers – Corporate Communications Intern

“I am not done yet. There is still more work to do, more to accomplish. I really want to be an asset to the sports industry. I want to expand diversity, with hopes to see more faces like mine. I am very grateful and thankful for the path that I am currently on, as well as thankful for all of the opportunities I have been blessed with,” said Bronson. “To the Scripps Howard students, I would say make sure you are doing the work, not only inside of the classroom but get involved with extracurricular activities. These are the types of things that help you stand out. Always be willing to learn and grow.”

“Whitney is a bright, rising star who exemplifies the highest caliber of performer advancing through our program. We wish her the very best as she makes all of us so very proud,” said Dean of the Scripps Howard School of Communications,

B. Dà Vida Plummer

Fun Fact: Bronson attended the 2020 Super Bowl which featured the Kansas City Chiefs vs. The San Francisco 49ers