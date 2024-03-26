Hampton University Announces 2024 Commencement Speaker: Dr. Howard-John Wesley

Hampton, VA – Hampton University announces Dr. Howard-John Wesley, pastor, Alfred Street Baptist Church, as the commencement speaker for the Class of 2024, taking place on Sunday, May 12, 2024, 10am at the Hampton University Convocation Center.

Dr. Howard-John Wesley is renowned for his inspirational leadership, unwavering commitment to community service, and dynamic oratory skills. As the senior pastor of Alfred Street Baptist Church, located in Alexandria, Virginia, Wesley has touched countless lives through his impassioned sermons and dedication to social justice initiatives.

“We are honored to welcome Rev. Dr. Howard-John Wesley as our 2024 Commencement Speaker,” said Hampton U. President Darrell K. Williams. “His exceptional leadership and dedication to empowering others resonate deeply with our university’s values and mission. We are confident that his message will inspire and motivate our graduating students as they embark on their next chapter.”

Wesley has previously donated $25,000 to Hampton U. and is an annual participant in the Hampton University Minister’s conference.

Under Wesley’s leadership, Alfred Street Baptist Church has grown into one of the largest and most influential congregations in the nation, known for its commitment to serving the community and fostering spiritual growth. His dynamic preaching style and emphasis on social activism have garnered widespread acclaim, making him a highly sought-after speaker and thought leader.

The commencement ceremony promises to be a memorable and uplifting event, celebrating the achievements of Hampton University’s graduating class and inspiring them to pursue excellence and service in all their future endeavors.