Hampton University Announces Retirement of Executive Vice President

Hampton, Va. – Today, Hampton University President Darrell K. Williams announced the retirement of Dr. JoAnn Haysbert, executive vice president and provost, effective June 30, 2024, concluding a remarkable and illustrious 53-year career in education and 38 years of dedicated service to the institution.

Haysbert’s tenure has been marked by exemplary leadership, unwavering dedication, and transformative contributions to the academic community. For more than three decades, she has played a pivotal role in shaping the institution’s academic landscape, leaving an indelible legacy of excellence and innovation.

Recently named to the list of “Top 25 Women Making a Difference in the World of Academia” by Diverse: Issues in Higher Education magazine, among other notable accolades, Haysbert is a prolific grant writer and fundraiser, securing both public and private funds and spearheading numerous initiatives. She has served in several key positions, including acting president, provost, assistant provost, professor and coordinator of graduate programs in education, dean of freshman studies, assistant vice president for academic affairs, director of summer sessions, and director of the assessment and learning support center.

“Dr. Haysbert’s distinguished career at Hampton University is a testament to her profound dedication and exemplary leadership,” said President Williams. “Having served our institution for 38 years in various capacities, her retirement marks the end of an era. Dr. Haysbert’s contributions have been invaluable, and her legacy will undoubtedly influence generations to come. We are deeply grateful for her enduring commitment and visionary guidance.”

A graduate of Johnson C. Smith University and Auburn University, Haysbert was selected to participate in the prestigious Harvard University Graduate School of Education, Institute for Educational Management. Her career spans positions at Virginia State University, Auburn University, and Alexander City State Junior College, and her impact on academia is profound and far-reaching. She served as 15th and first female president of Langston University, from 2005-2011, making her the first African American female president of any institution of higher education in the state of Oklahoma.

Reflecting on her time at the helm of the institution’s academic enterprise, Haysbert expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve the university community and extended heartfelt appreciation to faculty, staff, and students for their unwavering support and dedication.

“Leading, mentoring, and championing the work of our esteemed faculty has been the honor of a lifetime, and I am immensely proud of all that we have achieved together,” she said. “I am confident HU will continue to thrive and uphold its commitment to excellence in teaching, research, and service, and to innovate in the disciplines and industries where our student will be prepared to take on upon graduation.

“After 38 rewarding years at Hampton University, retiring is bittersweet,” said Haysbert. “It has been a privilege to serve an institution so committed to excellence and to work alongside colleagues and students who inspire me daily. As I step into this new chapter, I carry with me cherished memories and pride in what we have achieved together. I look forward to seeing the continued success of Hampton University and its remarkable community.”

Haysbert said she attributes the tremendous level of success and longevity of her career to her “unwavering belief and trust in God.”

Plans for a series of events to honor her contributions and legacy are underway.