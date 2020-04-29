Hampton University Announces the Creation of the Hampton Cares Student Emergency Fund

By Hampton University

HAMPTON, Va. (April 29, 2020) – Hampton University has announced the creation of the Hampton Cares Student Emergency Fund, which is designed to relieve barriers for students to continue their attendance at Hampton University. Because many Hampton University students are facing severe financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, they need emergency aid now more than ever.

“As we work to get through these tough times together, everyone in the country has been affected by this crisis. This fund is an example of how we are continuing to follow our Founder Gen. Samuel Chapman Armstrong’s ideal that an education is encompassed by educating ‘the head, the heart, and the hands.’ By setting up this emergency fund, we want to ensure our students are able to get the financial support they need, so their only concern will be excelling in the classroom,” said Hampton University President, Dr. William R. Harvey.

Gifts to the fund will help students who are facing financial hardships in light of the widespread impact of COVID-19, including transportation, technology for remote learning and basic care needs. Hampton University needs help from the community, alumni and the public to contribute to the Hampton Cares Student Emergency Fund.

Join us in making a positive difference in the lives of Hampton University students. All donations to this fund are tax-deductible, and 100% of contributions will be devoted to student need.

“We are so pleased to launch this fund to help our students. We know that our students are hurting, along with so many others. And we are launching this fund now as we want to do all that we can to help them,” said Hampton University Vice President for Development, Evelyn Graham. “We are calling on our friends of Hampton, our alum, our corporate and foundation partners to give. The benefit will go so far.”

Students who meet the following are eligible to apply:

– Be enrolled at Hampton University at the time of application for emergency funds

– Have an immediate financial hardship resulting from the coronavirus pandemic (documentation is required)

– Students must have at least a 2.0 GPA or higher



In addition to the Hampton Cares Student Emergency Fund, Hampton also has launched two new Hampton Cares scholarship funds. The first is the Hampton Cares Endowed Scholarship Fund, a permanent, self-sustaining source of funding. Once the funding reaches $25,000, the fund can permanently provide funding for the scholarship. In addition, Hampton University has developed theHampton Cares Current Use Scholarship Fund, which is intended for students to receive funds near immediately. Criteria for both funds include: only currently enrolled undergraduate students are eligible; students who apply must have a financial hardship resulting from the 2020 pandemic or another natural/man-made disaster occurring since 2020; and each student must have a minimum 2.0 GPA.

To donate, or for students to apply, visit https://givetohamptonu.org/.

For more information about the Hampton University Student Emergency Fund, or the scholarship funds, email the Office of Development at hamptoncares@hamptonu.edu.