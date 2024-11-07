Hampton University Appoints Three Industry Titans to Board of Trustees

Influential Leaders in Public Policy, DEI, and Economics Set to Drive Strategic Growth and Innovation

Hampton, VA – Hampton University is proud to announce the appointment of three accomplished professionals to its Board of Trustees, further fortifying the institution’s strategic vision. Attorney Michele Lawrence Jawando, alumna and senior vice president at Omidyar Network; Melonie Parker, alumna and chief DEI officer at Google; and Charles H. Whiteman, Ph.D., dean emeritus at Penn State Smeal College of Business, join the board with a combined wealth of expertise in economics, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), public policy, civil rights, and legal issues. Their collective insights and leadership mark a pivotal step forward in advancing the University’s vision and long-term strategic goals.

These leaders are poised to play a pivotal role in driving Hampton’s ten-year strategic plan, “Elevating Hampton Excellence,” which focuses on elevating academic standards, fostering research and innovation, optimizing operations, enhancing infrastructure, strengthening financial sustainability, engaging stakeholders, and sustaining the university’s long-standing tradition of athletic excellence.

Charting a Bold Future

The addition of these exceptional professionals aligns seamlessly with Hampton University’s commitment to advancing the academic enterprise, expanding its research footprint, championing social justice, and cultivating a diverse, inclusive community. Each new board member brings unparalleled strengths that complement the University’s mission of nurturing future global leaders. Their combined expertise will be key in driving innovation, community engagement, and transformative education at Hampton.

“We’re honored to welcome these outstanding leaders to our Board of Trustees,” said Hampton University President Darrel K. Williams. “Their deep expertise in economics, DEI, public policy, civil rights, and legal matters brings fresh perspectives to our leadership team. I’m confident that their contributions will help propel Hampton’s mission forward, making a lasting impact on our students, faculty, and the communities we serve.”

Meet the New Hampton Board of Trustees

Michele Lawrence Jawando, Esq., Public Policy Expert

A distinguished Hampton alumna, Attorney Michele Lawrence Jawando brings a dynamic career spanning technology, the law, public policy and advocacy, bringing a wealth of experience to the Board. Currently, Jawando stands at the forefront of social impact as the senior vice president and head of global programs at Omidyar Network (ON). A philanthropic organization with a bold mission to bend the arc of the digital revolution toward shared power, prosperity, and possibility. ON has committed more than $1.94 billion to initiatives that share its transformative vision. Her impactful journey includes pivotal roles at Google, and as General Counsel and Senior Advisor to U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Congressman Gregory Meeks.

Jawando has been a force behind initiatives that bridge economic opportunity, push the boundaries of what’s possible in social change, and empower underrepresented voices. With her background in legal advocacy, technology, and public policy, she will be instrumental in guiding Hampton’s strategic priorities, particularly in strengthening stakeholder engagement, helping drive technological innovation and building lasting partnerships across government, corporations, civil society and more.

Jawando holds a Juris Doctorate from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill School of Law and a B.A. in English, Pre-Law from Hampton University. She also serves on several boards, including the McCourt School of Public Policy at Georgetown University, Higher Heights for America and In Our Own Voice, organizations dedicated to empowering Black women’s leadership and advocacy.

Melonie D. Parker, Fortune 500 DEI Trailblazer

Melonie D. Parker, chief diversity officer at Google, is a trailblazer in fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion across global industries. Her role at Google has positioned her at the forefront of cultivating inclusive workplaces, championing underrepresented communities, and building equitable talent pipelines at one of the world’s most powerful technology companies. Parker’s expertise will be important to Hampton’s efforts to create a more inclusive and excellent academic environment, helping the University’s DEI strategies evolve to meet the needs of its diverse community. Her leadership will help enhance Hampton’s reputation for delivering a premier student experience, preparing future leaders for a global, technology-driven, multicultural society.

Before her tenure at Google, Parker served as vice president for human resources and communications at Sandia National Laboratories, where she led strategic planning, executive communications, media relations, and community affairs. Sandia National Laboratories is a contractor for the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) and supports numerous federal, state, and local government agencies, companies and organizations.

She holds an M.A. in Human Resources from Villanova University and a B.A. in Mass Communications from Hampton University.

Charles H. Whiteman, Ph.D., Higher Education Economics Professor, Administrator

Charles H. Whiteman, Ph.D., dean emeritus of Penn State Smeal College of Business, brings over a decade of leadership in higher education and economics. During his tenure as dean from 2012 to 2024, he elevated Smeal College’s standing for academic rigor and innovation, overseeing the development of one of the nation’s largest professional graduate business programs. Dr. Whiteman’s deep expertise in economics and business strategy will be pivotal as Hampton expands its academic programs, drives innovation, and strengthens its position as a leader in higher education. His appointment underscores Hampton’s commitment to preparing students for leadership in a fast-evolving global economy.

Dr. Whiteman earned his Ph.D. in economics from the University of Minnesota and his bachelor’s degree from the University of Kansas. His extensive research has garnered support from the National Science Foundation, and he has served as a visiting scholar at multiple Federal Reserve Banks.

Elevating Hampton Excellence



Hampton University’s strategic initiative, “Elevating Hampton Excellence,” is designed to cultivate a culture of academic rigor, innovation, and community engagement. This 10-year plan focuses on enhancing educational programs, expanding research opportunities, and empowering students to become leaders.

The Board of Trustees plays a critical role in shaping and driving this vision, leveraging their expertise and strategic oversight to ensure the effective allocation of resources and alignment with institutional priorities. Through cutting-edge programs, pioneering research, strategic industry partnerships, and a commitment to social mobility, the initiative aims to build an inclusive environment where all students can thrive. It reflects Hampton’s mission to transform lives, uplift communities, and harness the potential of its students, faculty, and alumni.