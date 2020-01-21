Hampton University Band Receives Proclamation from City of Hampton

By Hampton University

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton University Band, “The Marching Force,” received a proclamation of recognition from the City of Hampton on Wednesday, January 8, for their service to the city.

“Congratulations to the very deserving Marching Force band for their acknowledgement from Mayor Donnie Tuck and the City of Hampton. Dr. Thomas L. Jones, his staff and the outstanding group of talented musicians and performers characterize not only Hampton University, but the entire Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Dr. William R. Harvey, Hampton University’s President.

Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck presided over the City Council Meeting to introduce the band and read the official proclamation. “We are recognizing Hampton University’s ‘The Marching Force,’ who just returned from a trip to Rome, Italy, where they had the stature of performing in the New Year’s Day Parade,” Tuck said.

The Proclamation is as follows:

“IN RECOGNITION OF THE HAMPTON UNIVERSITY MARCHING BAND ‘THE MARCHING FORCE’ IN THE CITY OF HAMPTON, VIRGINIA

WHEREAS, the 2019-2020 Hampton University Marching Force consists of 195 students representing 28 states, the Bahamas, and the U.S. Virgin Islands;

WHEREAS, The Marching Force provides experiences which assist students in their ability to assume responsibility; establish a professional attitude; gain self-confidence; develop a humanistic attitude toward life; become proficient in their area of musical specialization; appreciate diverse cultures; and contribute positively to the world around them;

WHEREAS, The Marching Force is a grand example of the positive impact of music on student engagement and success;

WHEREAS, over the years, the band has performed at many prestigious events, including the Inaugural Parade for President Barack Obama and the Honda Battle of the Bands; and

WHEREAS, most notably, The Marching Force performed at the 2020 New Year’s Day Parade in Rome, Italy, and has been invited to perform in the 2020 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Donnie R. Tuck, Mayor, on behalf of the City Council of the City of Hampton, Virginia, do hereby recognize

THE HAMPTON UNIVERSITY MARCHING BAND ‘THE MARCHING FORCE’ in the City of Hampton, and urge all citizens to join me in celebrating the accomplishments of this organization in our community.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Seal of the City of Hampton, Virginia, to be affixed this Eighth Day of January, Two Thousand and Twenty.”

Dr. Thomas L. Jones, Director of Bands for HU was excited about the recognition. “Tonight, we were officially honored by the City of Hampton for our dedication to excellence. Once again, our students continue to go above and beyond in everything they do. This is the first time the HU Band has been recognized in this way—yet another first for our band program and our university,” Dr. Jones said.

The Marching Force is still preparing for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade this November. To donate to their cause, visit http://www.humarchingforce.com/donate/.