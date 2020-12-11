Hampton University Becomes Community Center for Coding and Creativity, in collaboration with Apple and Tennessee State University

HAMPTON, Va. (December 9, 2020) – Today, in celebration of Computer

Science Education Week, Hampton University announced it will become a

community center for Coding and Creativity as part of Apple’s Community

Education Initiative and Tennessee State University’s HBCU C2 initiative

designed to bring coding and creativity experiences to historically black

colleges and universities (HBCUs) and their communities.

“Our founder, General Samuel Chapman Armstrong wanted to prioritize two

tenets for Hampton University; the first was a strong academic offering,

which today would be called workforce development. The second was the

development of character. We continue to remain on the cutting edge of

technology and workforce development, as they both are vital for the

success of our future digital world and the economy,” said Hampton

University President, Dr. William R. Harvey.

Faculty leaders from Hampton University will participate in Apple’s

ongoing Community Education Initiative Learning Series to learn about

coding and app development. As part of that ongoing professional

development, educators will explore innovative ways to engage with

learners using Apple’s comprehensive curriculum, which utilizes its

easy-to-learn Swift programming language.

“The Department of Computer Science at Hampton University is committed to

bringing technology and specifically access to coding for all throughout

Hampton Roads. It is a privilege to participate with Apple and Tennessee

State’s HBCU C2 initiative to ensure students, within our community as

well as internal to Hampton University across all disciplines. It is

important that all students are prepared for the every rising demand of

technology through learning to code and create,” said Dr. Jean Muhammad,

Chair of the Department of Computer Science.

As part of its Community Education Initiative, Apple is supporting Hampton

University with equipment and professional development to help the

university become the pre-eminent HBCU C2 community center to bring coding

and creativity to Hampton Roads.