Hampton University Biochemistry Student Wins Madam C.J. Walker Scholarship Sponsored by Mary Kay Inc.

HAMPTON, Va. (December 7, 2021) – Hampton University third-year biochemistry student, Imani Elaine Porter wins the 1st Annual Madam C.J. Walker Scholarship, sponsored by Mary Kay, Inc. The scholarship is in support of underrepresented minority students pursuing an undergraduate degree in chemical, physical, medical, pharmaceutical, biological, or related science and technology.

“We enjoy seeing our students take advantage of opportunities, aiding in their personal and professional growth. Congratulations to this young lady on receiving this outstanding scholarship,” said Hampton University President, Dr. William R. Harvey.

Chosen from a selections committee, which included Madam C.J. Walker’s great-great-granddaughter, The Society of Cosmetic Chemists (SCC) announced Porter as one of two recipients of the Madam C.J. Walker Scholarship of $5000. “I am very honored to have been given the opportunity to receive the Madam C.J. Walker scholarship and to go to the SCC national conference later this month to present my research and network. As an HBCU student, being a recipient of a scholarship that commemorates such an icon in Black History and success allows me to reflect on Madam C.J. Walker and what she was able to achieve. I compare this with my position as someone who has benefitted from the greatness of her and others like her to be able to do research, go to college to hopefully build upon the legacy they left behind, and do the same for future generations,” said Porter.

Porter is a native of Bolingbrook, Illinois. As a third-year student, studying biochemistry, she is on the Executive Board of the National Organization of Black Chemists and Chemical Engineers and a fellow of the William R. Harvey Leadership Institute.

In addition to the scholarships, the Society of Cosmetic Chemists will provide each awardee with a $250 travel voucher, one (1) night’s accommodation, and a complimentary full access registration to attend the SCC 75th Annual Meeting & Showcase, December 14-15, 2021. They will be presented with the scholarship at the Awards Breakfast.

The Madam C.J. Walker Scholarship was established to honor Walker, the first female, self-made millionaire who made her fortune by developing a line of cosmetics and hair care products for Black women.

About SCC

Founded in 1945 and now celebrating its 75th Anniversary, the SCC is the oldest and largest non-profit membership organization serving the cosmetics and personal care industry. Dedicated to the advancement of cosmetic science, SCC headquarters provides unparalleled education, resources, and networking for nearly 6,000 members globally and via 19 chapters across Greater North America. Visit www.scconline.org for more information.

About Mary Kay Inc.

One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her beauty company more than 56 years ago with three goals: develop rewarding opportunities for women, offer irresistible products, and make the world a better place. That dream has blossomed into a multibillion-dollar company with millions of independent sales force members in nearly 40 countries. Mary Kay is dedicated to investing in the science behind beauty and manufacturing cutting-edge skincare, color cosmetics, nutritional supplements, and fragrances. Mary Kay is committed to empowering women and their families by partnering with organizations from around the world, focusing on supporting cancer research, protecting survivors from domestic abuse, beautifying our communities, and encouraging children to follow their dreams. Mary Kay Ash’s original vision continues to shine—one lipstick at a time. Learn more at MaryKay.com