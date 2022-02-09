Hampton University Campus Representative for Victoria’s Secret Pink Team Featured in Black History Month Collection

By: Matthew White







HAMPTON, VA (Feb. 9, 2022) — Two Hampton University campus representatives for Victoria’s Secret Pink Team, Ciara White-Sparks and Dominique Hunt have been selected as faces of Victoria’s Secret Pink Black History Month Campaign featuring We the Urban.

“At Hampton University, we enjoy seeing our students take advantage of opportunities, aiding in their personal and professional growth. Congratulations to both Ms. Ciara White-Sparks and Dominique Hunt on being selected as ambassadors for the collaboration between Victoria’s Secret and We the Urban,” said Hampton University President, Dr. William R. Harvey.

The Black History collection launched on February 1, 2022, as a call to action to encourage everyone to use their privilege to “empower others.” Both White-Sparks and Hunt were chosen alongside the creator of We the Urban, Willie Green, professional models and activists Jordan Love, Gia Love, and Victoria’s Secret Pink employees across the brand.

“We are so proud of Ciara White-Sparks and extend hearty congratulations to her for being featured in the Victoria’s Secret Pink Black History Month Campaign,” said Julia Wilson, dean of the Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications. “Ciara is one of our most talented seniors majoring in journalism. Thanks to Victoria’s Secret for their excellent choice of Ciara and the positive image she represents internationally on behalf of our journalism school and Hampton University.

White-Sparks is senior journalism, marketing minor in the Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications from Las Vegas, NV. During her time at Hampton University, she served as an anchor and reporter at WHOV-TV, Freelance Entertainment Journalist at HBCU BUZZ, News Development Intern at The E.W. Scripps Company, and Victoria’s Secret Pink Campus Rep. White-Sparks aspires to be a Reporter and Media Personality in the near future.

“As 1 of 10 HBCU Pink Campus Rep programs, it was an honor to be a part of the shoot in collaboration with We the Urban. Standing in solidarity with our community and with one another is crucial during this time,” said White-Sparks. The shoot was extremely fun and getting to shoot with Willie, the founder of We the Urban, was a moment I will never forget!”

We the Urban exist to enlighten, inspire, and empower today’s and tomorrow’s cultural pacesetters through galvanizing, forward-thinking visuals and fearless storytelling.”

“On behalf of the JTG School of Business here at Hampton University, I am excited to congratulate one of our own, Ms. Dominique Hunt. She epitomizes everything that makes Hampton University THE Standard of Excellence. Congratulations to Ms. Hunt for this recognition and for displaying great character that is embodied by all students in the School of Business,” said Dr. Sylvia Rose, Interim Dean of the James T. George School of Business.

Hunt is a 4th-year student in the 5-year MBA program in the James T. George School of Business. She is from Atlanta, GA. Hunt previously worked as an Intern at Saks Fifth Avenue, a Corporate Merchandising Intern at Dicks Sporting Goods, and she currently serves as a Pink Campus Rep at Victoria’s Secret. Beyond Hampton, Hunt aims to continue her interests in fashion buying and merchandising.

“For me, I am most excited that this campaign spreads awareness that Black History is American History. The Victoria Secret PINK x We the Urban Black History Month campaign encourages and empowers others to find and use their voice to empower themselves and their community around them,” said Hunt. “I am most excited about our Launch Party Campaign taking place on Friday, February 4th, 2022 that will feature the new collection and!”

The collection will be available in stores and online at vspink.com.

Click here to view a behind scenes promo video. https://youtu.be/AY9r270zAJg