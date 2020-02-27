Hampton University Celebrates 15th Annual Easter by-the-Bay E-G-G-stravaganza

HAMPTON, Va. (Feb. 26, 2020) – Children 10 years old and younger and their parents are invited to come out and celebrate a day of Easter fun. Hampton University will host the 15th Annual Easter by-the-Bay E-G-G-stravaganza on Sat., April 11, from noon to 3 p.m., at 30 Strawberry Banks Boulevard in Hampton, Va. This event is free and open to the public.

“For the last 14 years, Hampton University’s Easter by-the-Bay E-G-G-stravaganza has been providing a free action packed event filled with fun for the whole family,” said Hampton University President Dr. William R. Harvey. “Parents can feel safe bringing their children to our campus to enjoy face painting, glitter tattoo artists, games and giant inflatable slides.”

This year, Bubbles-the-Clown is scheduled for multiple performances throughout the fun-filled day. Children will be able to spend quality time with HU’s Mr. Pirate and interact with exciting cartoon characters like Mario, Baby Shark, Unicorn, Minion and the Easter Bunny throughout the event. Other activities include face painting, glitter tattoo artists, games and giant inflatable slides!

The entire family will enjoy entertainment from a live DJ and members of the Hampton community. The event will also feature food vendors and free goodie bags for children.

Come celebrate this Easter with HU and the many community sponsors involved in the event. Don’t miss your chance to meet some of your favorite cartoon characters and, of course, the Easter Bunny!

Parking is available in Lot 10, adjacent to the HU Convocation Center. HU shuttles will provide transportation from the parking lot to Strawberry Banks. In case of inclement weather, the event will take place inside the HU Convocation Center. For more information, call the Hampton University Office of Development at 757-728-4012.