Hampton University Celebrates Grand Opening of Starbucks Store on Campus

By: Hampton University

HAMPTON, Va. Oct. 20, 2022 – Today, Hampton University and Starbucks Coffee Company celebrate the official grand opening of a new location on campus with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The store is located in The Shops at Hampton Harbor at 1000 Settlers Landing Rd.

“Hampton University proudly welcomes Starbucks to ‘Our Home by the Sea,’” said Hampton University President, Darrell K. Williams. “Starbucks presence in The Shops at Hampton Harbor not only provides another dining option for our campus community, but it also creates new job opportunities for our students, the local community and it enhances our ability to deliver the #1 student experience in America.”

The opening of this Starbucks location has created 40 local jobs, from barista positions to local management. The store features a drive-thru with pickup window, large community tables with power, an outdoor covered patio and custom artwork that highlights the history of Hampton University.

We’re excited to be serving the students, faculty and staff at Hampton University, along with the surrounding businesses and neighborhoods,” said Lance Sharpe, Store Manager and Hampton University Graduate. “In opening this store, we are working closely with Hampton’s leadership team to engage students and the community in ways that will make an impact locally.”

The store will be open from 5:00 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 5:30 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, please contact the University Relations office at 757-727-5253 or the Starbucks team at press@starbucks.com.

