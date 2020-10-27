Hampton University Center for Public Policy and AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research collaborate for the 2020 election

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton University Center for Public Policy (CPP) is

working with The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research

(AP-NORC) to conduct and release two polls during the 2020 presidential

election cycle. Combining their strengths, the Hampton University/ AP-NORC

partnership will use high quality research tools, data analytics and

analysis of important issues to educate and inform the citizens of

Virginia.

“This has been an exciting collaborative effort between the Hampton

University Center for Public Policy and AP-NORC,” said Dr. Kelly

Harvey-Viney, Director of the Hampton University Center for Public Policy.

“Working together has been a great opportunity for all of us to help

inform the people of Virginia ahead of this important election. Together,

our research went beyond the surface to discover why people hold certain

opinions.”

The Hampton University/AP-NORC Polls are funded by the Hampton University

Center for Public Policy, conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago

and covered by the AP.

“The partnership between Hampton University and the AP-NORC Center brings

three of the best entities in their respective fields together,” said Dr.

William R. Harvey, Hampton University President. “The Hampton University

Center for Public Policy in partnership with NORC has proven on numerous

occasions to accurately track the pulse of voters. The Associated Press

will now use these insights in its coverage of the views of the

electorate.”

The first presidential poll was released on Sept. 29 and included views on

the how Virginians believe each ticket, if elected, would handle the

economy, a coronavirus outbreak, healthcare and the criminal justice

system. Opinions varied from respondents on other public policy issues

including police violence, election security, gun control and confederate

statues. The second presidential poll in this collaboration is to be

released on Monday, Oct. 26 prior to the presidential election. Highlights

include views on the current Supreme Court nomination process and

attitudes about race relations in Virginia.

“State news, and news about state government and politics, has long been a

part of AP’s core mission. By working with Hampton, the AP-NORC Center

adds to what we know and the stories we can tell about what matters to

Virginians,” said Emily Swanson, AP’s director of public opinion research.

“We are proud to collaborate with Hampton University on conducting

high-quality public opinion research,” said Trevor Tompson, director of

the AP-NORC Center. “These studies will look at important issues facing

Virginia and provide timely insights to the public, media, and

researchers.”

About the Hampton University Center for Public Policy

Established in 2008 by visionary Hampton University President, Dr. William

R. Harvey, the HU Center for Public Policy is an objective, non-partisan

source for information and solutions on a variety of topics. Along with

HU’s mission of education and service, the Center for Public Policy stands

to serve as the pulse of the people of Virginia. The Center for Public

Policy is poised to meet the challenge by contributing publications,

speakers, forums and new age social media engagement that advance the

current and future ideas and trends in the public policy arena.

Dr. Harvey’s vision was to create the Center for Public Policy to help

facilitate a connection for students between classroom theory and

practical application in the real-world. Moving forward into the 21st

century and beyond, the CPP is meeting the emerging needs of the global

community by expanding into a research focused institution.

For Topline results, the executive summary and more information on the

Hampton University Center for Public Policy call 757-727-5426 or visit

http://www.hamptonu.edu/cpp/polls/.

Over the course of the 2016 Presidential Election season, the CPP was

recognized nationally by several media outlets. The Washington Post

distinguished the CPP poll for its 100% accuracy. The CPP also made

headlines on Fox News, MSNBC & in The New York Times.