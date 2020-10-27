Hampton University Center for Public Policy and AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research collaborate for the 2020 election
HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton University Center for Public Policy (CPP) is
working with The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research
(AP-NORC) to conduct and release two polls during the 2020 presidential
election cycle. Combining their strengths, the Hampton University/ AP-NORC
partnership will use high quality research tools, data analytics and
analysis of important issues to educate and inform the citizens of
Virginia.
“This has been an exciting collaborative effort between the Hampton
University Center for Public Policy and AP-NORC,” said Dr. Kelly
Harvey-Viney, Director of the Hampton University Center for Public Policy.
“Working together has been a great opportunity for all of us to help
inform the people of Virginia ahead of this important election. Together,
our research went beyond the surface to discover why people hold certain
opinions.”
The Hampton University/AP-NORC Polls are funded by the Hampton University
Center for Public Policy, conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago
and covered by the AP.
“The partnership between Hampton University and the AP-NORC Center brings
three of the best entities in their respective fields together,” said Dr.
William R. Harvey, Hampton University President. “The Hampton University
Center for Public Policy in partnership with NORC has proven on numerous
occasions to accurately track the pulse of voters. The Associated Press
will now use these insights in its coverage of the views of the
electorate.”
The first presidential poll was released on Sept. 29 and included views on
the how Virginians believe each ticket, if elected, would handle the
economy, a coronavirus outbreak, healthcare and the criminal justice
system. Opinions varied from respondents on other public policy issues
including police violence, election security, gun control and confederate
statues. The second presidential poll in this collaboration is to be
released on Monday, Oct. 26 prior to the presidential election. Highlights
include views on the current Supreme Court nomination process and
attitudes about race relations in Virginia.
“State news, and news about state government and politics, has long been a
part of AP’s core mission. By working with Hampton, the AP-NORC Center
adds to what we know and the stories we can tell about what matters to
Virginians,” said Emily Swanson, AP’s director of public opinion research.
“We are proud to collaborate with Hampton University on conducting
high-quality public opinion research,” said Trevor Tompson, director of
the AP-NORC Center. “These studies will look at important issues facing
Virginia and provide timely insights to the public, media, and
researchers.”
About the Hampton University Center for Public Policy
Established in 2008 by visionary Hampton University President, Dr. William
R. Harvey, the HU Center for Public Policy is an objective, non-partisan
source for information and solutions on a variety of topics. Along with
HU’s mission of education and service, the Center for Public Policy stands
to serve as the pulse of the people of Virginia. The Center for Public
Policy is poised to meet the challenge by contributing publications,
speakers, forums and new age social media engagement that advance the
current and future ideas and trends in the public policy arena.
Dr. Harvey’s vision was to create the Center for Public Policy to help
facilitate a connection for students between classroom theory and
practical application in the real-world. Moving forward into the 21st
century and beyond, the CPP is meeting the emerging needs of the global
community by expanding into a research focused institution.
For Topline results, the executive summary and more information on the
Hampton University Center for Public Policy call 757-727-5426 or visit
http://www.hamptonu.edu/cpp/polls/.
Over the course of the 2016 Presidential Election season, the CPP was
recognized nationally by several media outlets. The Washington Post
distinguished the CPP poll for its 100% accuracy. The CPP also made
headlines on Fox News, MSNBC & in The New York Times.