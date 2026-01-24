Hampton University Closed Monday, January 26; Classes Held Remotely

Due to hazardous winter storm conditions, including black ice and slush, Hampton University will be closed on Sunday, January 25 and Monday, January 26. Monday’s classes will be held remotely. The William R. and Norma B. Harvey Library and the University Student Center will close on Saturday, January 24 at 4 p.m.

The safety of our community is our top priority, and we encourage everyone to exercise caution when traveling to campus.

Campus Operations & Student Information

No In-Person Classes: All classes will be held remotely on Monday, January 26. Students, faculty, and staff are advised to confirm all activities with their advisors and supervisors.

Essential Personnel: Only essential personnel should report to campus, as determined by their supervisor.

Campus Events & Activities: All student activities are canceled on Sunday, January 25 and Monday, January 26. Students should consult with their advisors, event organizers, etc. for any required exceptions.

Athletic Events: The Hampton Men’s game against UNC-Wilmington will begin at 12 p.m. on Saturday, January 24. Please stay tuned to https://hamptonpirates.com/ for more information on Sunday’s expected game.

Dining Services: The Dining Hall hours are unchanged. Please monitor Thompson Hospitality’s website for updates throughout this period.

Emergency & Campus Support

Maintenance Issues: Report any residence hall maintenance issues via the StarRez online housing portal .

Report any residence hall maintenance issues via the . Emergency Assistance: For emergencies, call 911 or 757-727-5666.

Stay Informed with the Pirate Notification System (PNS)