Hampton University Communications Team Named Finalist in 2024 PR Daily Awards for Outstanding Achievements in Public Relations and Marketing

Hampton, VA: Hampton University’s Office of University Relations has been named a finalist in the prestigious 2024 PR Daily Awards, earning accolades in two key categories: the President’s Annual Report and the launch campaign for the new School of Religion. This esteemed recognition underscores the university’s unwavering commitment to excellence in branding, communication, and stakeholder engagement. The awards ceremony will take place on August 1 in New York City.

“This recognition is a testament to the dedication, creativity, and high-quality work our Office of University Relations delivers every single day,” said Hampton University President Darrell K. Williams. “Their dynamic storytelling elevates the HU brand, showcasing the extraordinary achievements of our faculty, staff, students, and alumni. I extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone involved in this process for their commitment to telling Hampton’s story as we continue to build upon our 155-year legacy of academic excellence and community impact. This is yet another example of our relentless pursuit of delivering the #1 student experience in America.”

The President’s Annual Report offers a comprehensive overview of the university’s achievements, strategic initiatives, and future goals, reflecting Hampton’s dedication to providing top-tier education, fostering innovation, and maintaining a strong connection with its community and supporters. Spanning from July 2022 to June 2023, the report captures the spirit, community, and intellectual energy that define Hampton University.

To view the report,

The launch campaign for the School of Religion, an evolution from the annual Ministers Conference, positions Hampton as a thought leader in the global conversation on religion and spirituality. The curriculum seamlessly integrates faith and learning, preparing future leaders to advance biblical scholarship and make a meaningful impact on their communities and the world through informed and compassionate service.

To view the video,

“We are thrilled and honored to be recognized for our publication and video work,” said Richelle Payne, vice president for strategic communications and marketing. “These nominations highlight the incredible creativity and talent of our team, who consistently produce content that resonates and inspires. Being acknowledged in both categories is a powerful affirmation of our commitment to excellence in storytelling and communication.”

Ragan Communications is a highly respected leader in the field of communications, known for setting industry standards and providing top-tier resources for professionals in public relations, marketing, and corporate communications. With a legacy spanning over five decades, Ragan is recognized for its commitment to advancing the art and science of effective communication through its publications, events, and professional development programs.

The PR Daily Awards, presented by Ragan Communications, are among the most prestigious accolades in the public relations and communications industry. These awards honor outstanding achievements across various categories, including media relations, content creation, digital marketing, and video production. Being recognized by the PR Daily Awards is a mark of excellence, distinguishing recipients as leaders in the field who excel in crafting powerful narratives, engaging audiences, and driving results.

To view the full list of awards categories and finalists,