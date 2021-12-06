Hampton University Department of Architecture Chair, Robert Easter, to be Inducted into the American Institute of Architects College of Fellows

Hampton University Department of Architecture Chair, Robert L. Easter, will be inducted into the American Institute of Architects (AIA) College of Fellows on Dec. 8th at a ceremony in Kennedy Center in Washington D.C.

“Congratulations to Mr. Robert L. Easter for receiving this esteemed award. Our faculty continue to lead the way in research and innovation within their respective fields of expertise. The world-class faculty at Hampton University continue to exemplify THE Standard of Excellence and their work is recognized globally,” said Hampton University President, Dr. William R. Harvey.

Easter is a passionate, vocal, and successful advocate for diversity and inclusion in the profession. His activism and leadership inspires a stronger learning environment for students and emerging professionals.

His energy and commitment became evident to the National Organization of Minority Architects (NOMA) and he was elevated to national leadership, ultimately serving as the 15th NOMA national president. During his tenure, Easter created an alliance with the Black and Colored design community of South Africa traveling to Johannesburg in summer 1994 to help establish a sister organization to NOMA and participate in meetings with the South African Institute of Architects to discuss terms for cooperative sharing of opportunities.

Easter is also a founding principal of a successful architecture firm operating in Richmond, Virginia. In 2008, he began serving as the chair of the Department of Architecture at his alma mater, Hampton University. He has created partnerships with the AIA’s Large firm Roundtable, providing support to the students and instructional offerings within the program. In January 2022, he will become the president of the AIA-Virginia, the state component of the AIA.