Hampton University Earns National Recognition in Forbes HBCU Rankings

University recognized among the nation’s top five private HBCUs in Forbes’ first-ever HBCU college ratings

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton University’s longstanding commitment to preparing graduates for leadership, professional success and meaningful careers has earned national recognition as the University was named one of the top five private Historically Black Colleges and Universities in Forbes’ inaugural HBCU college ratings, which highlight institutions that best position students for success after graduation. The rankings were published Aug. 1 by Forbes.

The inaugural list, Top HBCUs: 20 Historically Black Colleges & Universities That Set Grads Up for Success, evaluates HBCUs based on measures tied to student outcomes, career readiness and long-term success, recognizing institutions that continue to deliver exceptional value while preparing graduates to lead across industries and communities.

For Hampton University, the recognition reflects a 157-year legacy of academic excellence and a continued focus on equipping students with the knowledge, experiences and leadership skills needed to thrive in an increasingly competitive global economy. Through nationally recognized academic programs, undergraduate research opportunities, internships, global engagement and strong alumni networks, Hampton graduates continue to distinguish themselves in business, science, healthcare, engineering, education, government, the arts and entrepreneurship.

“This recognition affirms what generations of Hampton students, alumni and supporters have always known; that Hampton is prepared and is the standard of excellence,” said President Darrell K. Williams ‘83. “Being recognized among the nation’s top private HBCUs by Forbes reflects the extraordinary work of our faculty and staff, the determination and talent of our students, and the enduring strength of an institution dedicated to preparing world-ready leaders of character and consequence who make meaningful contributions around the globe. We remain focused on ensuring every Hampton student leaves this institution prepared to lead with purpose, compete with confidence and serve with distinction.”

The recognition comes as Hampton University continues to expand its national profile through investments in research, STEM education, health sciences, artificial intelligence, entrepreneurship and workforce development while maintaining its historic mission of educating leaders committed to excellence and service.

Hampton has also added several new degree programs including bachelor’s degrees in dance, African American studies, mechanical engineering, and more. Several master’s programs have also been added to the university’s offerings including marine and environmental science, engineering entrepreneurship, systems engineering, and more.