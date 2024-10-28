Hampton University Homecoming Events Expected to Generate Millions of Dollars and Spur Tourism for the City of Hampton, Coastal Virginia Region

HBCU’s influence extends far beyond the classroom, transforming the local economy and supporting thousands of jobs in the region

HAMPTON, VA – Hampton University is set to welcome thousands of alumni, families, and friends for its annual Homecoming celebration, which is expected to draw an estimated attendance of 25,000 visitors and deliver an estimated $3 million economic boost to the City of Hampton and the Coastal Virginia region. The week-long festivities, taking place now through October 28, will drive increased visitor spending, retail sales, and job creation across the area.

Events kick off with tonight’s Best of Both Worlds Homecoming Student Concert featuring Muni Long and Rob 49 and continue with Friday’s Escape Alumni Concert, a Coachella-like concert featuring R&B/hip-hop artists such as Rick Ross, Tamia, Midnight Star, EU, and Doug E. Fresh. These events highlight Hampton’s legacy of providing world-class entertainment, while also making Hampton Homecoming a great opportunity to drive revenue and bottom line for the University.

“For over 90 years, Homecoming at Hampton University has been more than just a celebration of Pirate pride for alumni and students. It’s an economic engine,” said Hampton University President Darrell K. Williams. “Every year, we see a substantial increase in alumni and their guests who come to reconnect, celebrate, and enjoy our beautiful campus, which in turn benefits local businesses and bolsters the local economy. It is a win-win for the city and the community.”

Elevating Culture and Community Engagement

With an estimated attendance of over 25,000 visitors, including alumni traveling from across the country, Hampton Homecoming, themed Pirates Island, creates a surge in demand for local accommodations, dining, transportation, and shopping.

The weekend will be highlighted by a series of events designed to celebrate the legacy and future of the University. All events are cashless, and they include:

Friday, October 25

The Hampton Players presents DREAMGIRLS at 2 p.m. in Armstrong Hall Little Theater. Tickets can be purchased here.

The Vendor’s Bazaar is an open-air mart featuring vendors and information booths as well as sponsors’ brand activations. Free and open to the public, the Bazaar opens at 9 a.m., and will be held outside the Student Center.

Escape alumni concert at Strawberry Banks welcomes a star-studded lineup of contemporary and old-school R&B artists including Rick Ross, Tamia, Midnight Star, EU, and Doug E. Fresh. The 26 acres of event space also offers food trucks, a cash bar and games. Open to the public. Must be 21 and over. No lawn chairs. Rain or shine. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.

Saturday, October 26

Parade, 9 a.m., starting at First Baptist Church on Lincoln Street, Downtown Hampton, and ending on campus. The judges’ viewing stand is located at 97 Lincoln Street in Downtown Hampton. Open to the public. Note: The available parking locations to observe the Hampton University Homecoming parade are sold out.

Pirates Island Tailgate starts at 9 a.m. on the Booker T. Washington Memorial Lawn. Open to the public.

Football Game, where the Hampton Pirates battle the Elon University Phenixes, kicks off at 2 p.m. at Armstrong Stadium. Open to the public. Tickets can be purchased here.

Sunday, October 27

Chapel Service, 10 a.m. Memorial Church. Open to the public.

Alumni Bon Voyage Brunch, 11 a.m. Dining Facility, 2nd Floor. Open to the public. Tickets can be purchased here.

Sponsors and Partners

Pirates Island is made possible through the vital support of sponsors, whose contributions not only enhance the celebration of our institution, but also serve as key drivers of educational, business and economic growth within our community. Their generous investments help create enriching opportunities for Hampton students, empowering the next generation of leaders, while simultaneously boosting the local economy through engagement and partnerships.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to these visionary sponsors for their commitment to advancing Hampton University’s legacy of excellence and supporting our mission to cultivate innovation, leadership, and success,” said Evelyn Graham, vice president for advancement.

This year’s sponsors include: Google, Dominion Energy, Mielle Organics, Slutty Vegan, Content for Change, PepsiCo., Remy Martin, Pronghorn, Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, Mark Turner Construction, Crown Life Collection, LLC and United Airlines.

HBCUs Drive the Local Economy

The U.S. economy depends on the contributions of HBCUs. These institutions of higher education continue to punch above their weight while overcoming decades of systemic racism and gross underfunding.

According to the recent United Negro College Fund (UNCF) “Transforming Futures: The Economic Engine of HBCUs” report, Hampton University ranks as the number one HBCU in economic impact in the Commonwealth of Virginia, while standing among the top historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) in the nation for economic contributions.

The university’s $530 million economic impact is fueled by operational spending, wages, and institutional purchases, which support local businesses and stimulate the regional economy. Additionally, the indirect effects—from student spending to the influx of visitors to campus—create a ripple effect that generates millions more in sustained economic activity.

HBCUs Fuel Tourism

In addition to its economic impact, Hampton University’s Homecoming strengthens the bonds between the University and the surrounding community. The events, which include the highly anticipated football game, cultural performances, and the Homecoming parade, create a sense of pride and celebration that benefits both residents and visitors.

Based on data from Arrivalist, a leading travel analytics firm, Virginia leads as the top origin market for Homecoming visitors, with over 7,500 trips to the destination. Half of these visitors stayed overnight, while more than 30 percent of visitors opted for day trips. The top five origin markets by volume are Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, and South Carolina.

Visitors to the Hampton Roads area during Homecoming extend their activities beyond the campus. Many guests take the opportunity to explore local attractions such as the Virginia Air and Space Science Center, Fort Monroe, the Peninsula Town Center, and the Downtown Hampton district. This added tourism further boosts the region’s visibility and contributes to its reputation as a cultural hub.

Sustained Engagement and Future Growth

Looking ahead, Hampton University is committed to building on the success of Homecoming and exploring additional ways to strengthen its economic and social impact on the region. University officials are partnering with local businesses and civic leaders to ensure that future Homecomings and other major university events contribute to a thriving, resilient economy in Coastal Virginia.