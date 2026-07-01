Hampton University Honors Dean Emeritus Tony Brown’s Lasting Legacy

A giant of Black journalism, education, and truth-telling, dies at 93.

Current Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications Dean Julia A. Wilson reflected on Brown’s enduring influence on the school and the profession.

“Tony Brown was more than an award-winning journalist; he was a visionary who expanded the role of journalism as a force for education, empowerment, and social progress,” said Dean Wilson. “Through his groundbreaking work in the media, he challenged generations to think critically, pursue truth with courage, and tell stories that elevated the Black experience with dignity and excellence. His extraordinary legacy will continue to inspire our students, faculty, and journalists to use the power of journalism and communication to inform, uplift, and create meaningful change.”

Brown’s remarkable legacy spans broadcasting, higher education, civil rights advocacy, and economic empowerment. He will be remembered for his enduring principles of self-help, diversity through excellence, and his timeless service to others.