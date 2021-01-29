Hampton University Hosting 9th Annual Graduate College Day for Prospective Graduate Students, Virtually

HAMPTON, Va. (January 22, 2021) – Hampton University will host the 9th Annual Graduate College Day on Saturday, February 6 from 12-3 p.m. – virtually on Zoom. Register now to participate in this virtual event.





“Even though we cannot meet in person for the Annual Graduate College Day, Hampton University continues to prepare our graduate students for tomorrow’s impact,” said Hampton University President, Dr. William R. Harvey. “Our leadership, faculty and staff, and especially our students, have made Hampton University into the legacy it is today.”





During this virtual event, prospective graduate students will have an opportunity to hear from faculty and staff from different departments, receive information on all graduate degree programs, financial aid, scholarships and admissions.





There will even be a virtual raffle for an HU t-shirt!





The Hampton University Graduate College offers master’s degree programs in atmospheric & planetary science, biological sciences, business, chemistry, communicative sciences and disorders, computer science, information assurance, counseling, education, mathematics, medical science, nursing, physics, psychology and sport administration. The University also offers doctoral programs in nursing, business, atmospheric & planetary science, physics, education, pharmacy and physical therapy.





Registration is now open for Graduate College Day. To register or for more information, please visit http://gradcoll.hamptonu.edu/.





