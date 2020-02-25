Hampton University Hosts 8th Annual Admitted Student Day

HAMPTON, Va. (February 24, 2020) – More than 3,000 students and their families gathered in the Hampton University Convocation Center for the 8th Annual Admitted Student Day program on Saturday, February 22. Admitted Student Day is a special visit opportunity for students who have been accepted for the 2020 fall semester, and gives students an opportunity to visit the campus in an intimate setting designed specifically for them.

“It gives me great pleasure to welcome our newly admitted students to our ‘Home By The Sea’ each year. It is important that they learn first-hand that Hampton University is a place with a very unique history, rich traditions, and positive and unapologetic values. And by enrolling in this wonderful institution, they will become a part of that history, follow in that tradition and embrace those values,” said Dr. William R. Harvey, Hampton University President.

The enthusiastic faces of the Student Recruitment Team, faculty, staff and administration greeted students and their families in attendance. Audience members got the chance to hear the University band, ‘The Marching Force,’ perform, see the dance team, ‘Ebony Fire,’ show off their skills, and Blue Thunder cheer squad give an energetic performance showing off their Hampton University spirit.

Angela Nixon Boyd, the Hampton University Dean of Admissions, spoke to the admitted students, welcoming them to Hampton University and sharing a few important numbers about the class of 2024.

“On behalf of the Office of Admission and our Student Recruitment Team, I would like to extend a sincere and heartfelt welcome to each of you. Congratulations are in order for the students, because you have the distinction of being admitted to the Hampton University 2020 freshman class. We attract the best and the brightest in the country. 85% of this year’s admitted class have a 3.0 or higher G.P.A., 55% have a G.P.A. at or above 3.5 and 65% submitted test scores that are well above the national average. You have embraced your honors, advanced placement and international bachelorette classes, taking the most rigorous classes available. You are extremely involved in clubs in organizations and you are leaders amongst your peers,” said Boyd.

Hampton University’s Chancellor and Provost, Dr. JoAnn W. Haysbert gave remarks and greetings for the day and spoke about our great institution.

“Hampton University is a place with a unique history, rich traditions and positive values. Hopefully, you will become part of that history, follow those traditions and embrace those values. This outstanding institution has a 152 year-old legacy that was inspired by our founder Brigadier General Samuel Chapman Armstrong. He was committed to educating newly freed slaves. General Armstrong had occasion to train leaders through the development of character. He set about actualizing a vision by grounding the work of this institution and the principles of service to others, learning by doing and attainment of an education for life. Since that time, thousands of Hampton alumni have gone on to achieve greatness. We can count among them scientists, corporate executives, lawyers, judges, politicians, doctors, entertainers, entrepreneurs, theologians and statesmen,” said Dr. Haysbert.

After remarks from administration and students, the deans from each academic school came forward and spoke about the highlights and opportunities their respective schools offer and what may lie ahead for the incoming freshmen.

“I really want to go to Hampton and I’m hoping to find out more information about the campus to help solidify my decision. When I come to campus, I feel like I’m at home. I feel like I’m not far from my actual home. Most of my family went here so I have a lot of connections here already,” said Jada Thomas from Burlington, New Jersey.

Thomas’ dad is a Hampton alumnus, class of 2001. “I didn’t push, but Jada was raised around Hamptonians. Myself, her mom, my sister, my brother, my cousins, their spouses all came here, and she felt that these folks that raised her came from a great institution and this is where she wanted to go. She didn’t think of any other school,” said Joseph Thomas, Hampton alumnus.

Students were also able to visit the spectacular University café with waterfront views, followed by a campus tour of the academic buildings and residence halls. Other activities included engaging in a faculty and student panel presentation highlighting the important aspects of being a student at Hampton University.

