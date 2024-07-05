Hampton University Hosts ARPA-H Conference to Accelerate Health Research and Innovation

Hampton, VA – Hampton University proudly hosted the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) conference, bringing together officials from leading universities and small business owners. The conference focused on ARPA-H’s mission to accelerate better health outcomes for everyone through innovative research and development.

The conference provided an invaluable platform for attendees to learn more about ARPA-H’s groundbreaking initiatives and to explore collaborative opportunities. In his opening remarks, Hampton University President Darrell K. Williams emphasized the university’s commitment to advancing health research and innovation.

“Hosting the ARPA-H conference underscores Hampton University’s dedication to pioneering research that can transform health outcomes. We are honored to facilitate discussions that will shape the future of healthcare,” said President Williams.

“This conference is a testament to our collective drive to push the boundaries of health science,” said Dr. Neelam Azad, vice president for Research at Hampton University. “By bringing together diverse minds from academia and industry, we are fostering an environment where innovative solutions can thrive.”

A highlight of the conference was the tour of the Hampton University Proton Cancer Institute, the eighth proton treatment center in the nation. The institute is renowned for its innovative cancer treatment, research, advocacy, and dedication to improving health outcomes for its patients. Attendees had the opportunity to witness firsthand the cutting-edge technology and research efforts that are making significant strides in the fight against cancer. “ARPA-H is a new agency. Think of us as a startup in government; we’re an accelerator for innovation and health and healthcare,” said Najat Andreozi, People Operation Growth and Scale Advisor for ARPA-H. “We are interested in investing in local communities. We’ve built an ecosystem where we work with academia, government, and private sector organizations.”

The conference also featured panels and workshops on a variety of topics, including emerging health technologies, collaborative research strategies, and funding opportunities for small businesses. These sessions were designed to equip attendees with the knowledge and resources needed to advance their own health initiatives.

Hampton University’s commitment to excellence in health research and education continues to position it as a leader in the field. The ARPA-H conference marks another milestone in the university’s ongoing efforts to foster innovation and improve health outcomes for communities around the world.