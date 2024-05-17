Hampton University Hosts Reflective Discussion on the 70th Anniversary of Brown v. Board of Education

On May 9, 2024, Hampton University President Darrell K. Williams partnered with Attorney General Jason Miyares, Congressman Bobby Scott, and former Gov. Bob McDonnell to host an education forum in honor of the 70th Anniversary of the Brown v. Board of Education landmark Supreme Court case that ended racial segregation in public schools in America, on Thursday, May 16th, from 4:15 PM to 6:00 PM at the Hampton University Student Center.



“It is a profound privilege for Hampton University to host this discussion on such a critical moment in our nation’s history,” said Hampton University President Darrell K. Williams. “Brown v. Board of Education is not just a legal landmark; it is a testament to a continuing journey towards educational equity and justice.”



Because most of the plaintiffs were Virginians, the education forum will recognize the progress and challenges in educational equality and achievement since 1954 and discuss pathways for future improvement in Hampton Roads and all of Virginia.



“The 70th anniversary of Brown v. Board of Education is an opportunity to remember the courage of Virginia’s own—75% of the plaintiffs were Virginians,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares. “Their relentless pursuit of justice, guided by legal giants like Oliver Hill and ignited by the bold spirit of Barbara Johns and the Moton students, didn’t just challenge segregation; they moved mountains. Their determination resulted in the lawsuit against Prince Edward County merging with Brown v. Board of Education, forever changing the course of Civil Rights history.”



Founded in 1868, Hampton University is a dynamic historically Black institution with a legacy of excellence in education, research, and community service.

