Hampton University Hosts Renowned Religious Leaders at 110th Ministers Conference

Hampton University is hosting its 110th Ministers Conference from June 2nd to June 6th, featuring renowned Rev. Dr. Frederick D. Haynes, III as the keynote speaker. The theme of the conference is “Tools for Transforming the Life of the Leader.” Other distinguished speakers include Rev. Dr. Otis Moss, III, Rev. Dr. Howard-John Wesley, Rev. Marrisa Farrow, Rev. Dr. Shareka Newton, and Dr. Cynthia James. The conference typically draws over 1,500 participants and has previously hosted religious leaders like Rev. Al Sharpton and Bishop T.D. Jakes.



Rev. Dr. Debra Haggins, founding dean of the newly established Hampton University School of Religion, expressed, “The Ministers Conference represents a vital opportunity for spiritual leaders to come together, share insights, and grow in their capacity to lead and transform their communities.”



Renowned social activist and keynote speaker, Rev. Dr. Haynes, said, “It is a tremendous honor to be part of this historic gathering. I look forward to engaging with my fellow leaders as we explore ways to transform our leadership and, ultimately, our communities.”



According to the press release, Hampton University, founded in 1868, is a historic Black institution that provides a nurturing and empowering environment for academic and personal growth. Visit www.hamptonu.edu for registration and more information.

