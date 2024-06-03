Hampton University Hosts Renowned Religious Leaders at 110th Ministers Conference

Hampton, Va. – Hampton University is set to host its 110th Ministers Conference, one of the largest gatherings of interdenominational African American clergy in the U.S., from June 2nd to June 6th, on campus. The university proudly welcomes social activist and renowned Rev. Dr. Frederick D. Haynes, III, as the keynote speaker and conference preacher who will open the conference and deliver evening addresses throughout the week.

Known for his commitment to community transformation and social consciousness, Haynes frequently addresses large audiences through nationally syndicated radio programs and serves as the senior pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church in Dallas, Texas, leading a congregation of over 13,000 members. His influence extends far beyond the pulpit, having earned prestigious awards such as the Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Presidential Lifetime Achievement Leadership Award.

“The Ministers Conference represents a vital opportunity for spiritual leaders to come together, share insights, and grow in their capacity to lead and transform their communities,” said Rev. Dr. Debra Haggins, founding dean of the newly established Hampton University School of Religion, executive director and treasurer of the HUMC, and University Chaplain. “We are honored to host such distinguished speakers who embody the spirit of leadership and service.”

This year’s conference, themed “Tools for Transforming the Life of the Leader,” will also feature renowned religious leaders such as:

Rev. Dr. Otis Moss, III, Trinity United Church of Christ, Chicago, Il

Rev. Dr. Howard-John Wesley, Alfred Street Baptist Church, Alexandria, Va.

Rev. Marrisa Farrow, International Evangelist, Baltimore, MD

Rev. Dr. Shareka Newton, Emmanuel Baptist Church, Brooklyn, NY

Dr. Cynthia James, The Potter’s House, Dallas, Texas

Rev. Dr. Raquel Lettsome, RSL Ministries

The Hampton University Ministers Conference consistently draws over 1,500 participants each year and has previously hosted religious powerhouses like Rev. Al Sharpton and Bishop T.D. Jakes.

“The Hampton University Ministers Conference has always been a beacon of inspiration and empowerment for clergy across the nation,” said Haynes. “It is a tremendous honor to be part of this historic gathering. I look forward to engaging with my fellow leaders as we explore ways to transform our leadership and, ultimately, our communities.”