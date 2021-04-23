Hampton University in partnership with the Hispanic Resource Center of Coastal Virginia to Vaccinate 500 Citizens April 24th in Norfolk

NORFOLK, VA. (April 23, 2021) — Hampton University in partnership with the Hispanic Resource Center of Coastal Virginia will hold a vaccination clinic from 8 AM to 5 PM, Saturday, April 24, at Iglesia De Dios Adonai Church, located at 5160 Beamon Road in Norfolk, Virginia. The new, state-of-the-art Hampton University Mobile Health Unit (HUMHU) will be on-site to administer 500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Testing for COVID-19 using Real-Time Quantitative Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (qRT-PCR), considered by the Center for Disease Control to be the gold standard, will also be provided. Dr. Michelle Penn-Marshall, Vice President for Research has worked closely with Dr. Elizabeth Torres, Director of the Hispanic Resource Center of Coastal Virginia and Dr. Aviance Lewis, HUʼs Community Vaccination Coordinator and clinic manager to organize the event. Dr. Robert “Dana” Bradshaw and bi-lingual medical students from the M. Foscue Brock Institute for Community and Global Health at Eastern Virginia Medical School, will also be on-site to assist with vaccine administration. The clinic has the support of several local Hispanic businesses that have been assisting with distributing the flyers. On March 1, Hampton University unveiled its new mobile testing and vaccination unit that provides COVID-19 screenings and vaccinations to citizens in underserved areas of Hampton Roads. On March 20 and April 17, 2021 the university hosted two Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics through partnerships with the Virginia Department of Health and Riverside Health System. Five hundred individuals received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine in March and 439 received the second dose of the Moderna vaccine in April. Faculty, staff, and students from Hampton Universityʼs Schools of Pharmacy and Nursing as well as the Departments of Communicative Sciences and Disorders, Biological Sciences, and Physical Therapy assisted. The Hampton University Mobile Health Unit was on site, April 17 from 9 AM to 4 PM at St. Marks Missionary Baptist Churchʼs “Vaccines and COVID-19 Testing Drive” in Portsmouth, Va. The Hampton University Molecular Laboratory Staff, led by Dr. Luisel Ricks-Santi, provided qRT-PCR COVID-19 testing for the citizens of Portsmouth. In December of 2020, Dr. Harvey and other local leaders received the COVID-19 vaccine to publicly support taking the vaccine and encourage the African American community to take it as well. To schedule an appointment, please visit https://www.vavax.org/reg/