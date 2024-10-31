Hampton University Journalism, Honors College Students Design and Launch Comprehensive Digital Absentee Voter Guide

J-School, the Honors College students collaborated on digital guide to provide simplified absentee voter information, boosting voter confidence and participation

Hampton, VA — Students at Hampton University’s Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications have unveiled a groundbreaking digital Absentee Voting Guide, designed to streamline absentee voting for citizens across all 50 states and the District of Columbia. This interactive tool, now available at Hampton U Absentee Voter Guide provides a state-by-state breakdown of how to securely submit absentee ballots, making the voting process more accessible and encouraging greater participation.

With an interactive map and state-specific guidelines, the Absentee Voter Guide simplifies the absentee voting process, offering users straightforward instructions tailored to each state’s requirements. From ballot request deadlines to submission protocols, the guide’s up-to-date details empower voters to cast their ballots with confidence.

About the Absentee Voter Guide

This innovative resource offers an interactive map that enables users to easily locate ballot submission guidelines specific to their state, helping them navigate the absentee voting process with greater ease and confidence. Each state’s section includes comprehensive, up-to-date information tailored to the unique absentee voting requirements of that region.

Developed by 52 journalism students, each assigned a specific state, the guide reflects meticulous research. Students in the sophomore-level course “Reporting and Writing Across Platforms” consulted state election sites and clarified discrepancies to ensure accuracy. The project was then refined by a senior editing team from the “Content Editing” course, while Honors College students completed the final design and interactive map, showcasing the power of collaborative learning in civic journalism.

Finally, four journalism students from the university’s Honors College designed the booklet and interactive map to fulfill a project requirement. “Journalism and democracy are tightly intertwined. For that reason, it’s important to get students involved in learning to research, report, and write about the basics of our election system,” said Professor Koppikar, who previously worked as a press secretary to two Members of the U.S. Congress.

Professor Koppikar with design team member Camille Johnson.

“We’re very proud of the excellent work Professor Koppikar and her students have done to produce such a first-rate Absentee Voters Guide,” said Julia A. Wilson, dean of the Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications. “We hope the Guide will serve as a useful tool and encourage everyone to vote.”

Innovative Voter Guide Reflects Gen Z Attitudes and Priorities

Additionally, college student participation in this election is pivotal as Generation Z, individuals under 30, are predicted to tip the election. Much attention over the past year has been focused on the attitudes of this subgroup, also known as Gen Z — the more than 40 million young people, including eight million newly eligible voters, who were born roughly between 1995 and 2006. Issues affecting this younger generation are drastically different from those of older generations.

In a recent survey conducted by Tufts’ Tisch College Center for Information & Research on Civic Learning and Engagement after the 2022 election, Gen Z’ers were asked to rank their top three priorities. 39% ranked inflation and gas prices as a top concern, 30% abortion, 26% jobs that pay a living wage and 23% climate change. Gen Z voters were slightly more likely than Millennials to say that gun violence and racism were among their top three issues.

As Election Day approaches, the Absentee Voter Guide represents Hampton University’s continued dedication to empowering communities and enhancing civic participation. This resource will serve voters across the country, equipping them with the information needed to confidently and correctly cast their ballots by mail.

Read more about the guide: https://blackpressusa.com/hampton-journalism-students-create-absentee-voter-guide-for-upcoming-general-election/

Elevating Hampton Excellence

Hampton University’s strategic initiative, “Elevating Hampton Excellence,” is designed to cultivate a culture of academic rigor, innovation, and community engagement. This 10-year plan focuses on enhancing educational programs, expanding research opportunities, and empowering students to become leaders. The Board of Trustees plays a critical role in shaping and driving this vision, leveraging their expertise and strategic oversight to ensure the effective allocation of resources and alignment with institutional priorities. Through cutting-edge programs, pioneering research, strategic industry partnerships, and a commitment to social mobility, the initiative aims to build an inclusive environment where all students can thrive. It reflects Hampton’s mission to transform lives, uplift communities, and harness the potential of its students, faculty, and alumni.